Naxos a Pioneer of “Smart Islands” Digital Transformation Programme

Travel

NAXOS – Naxos is becoming a pioneer of the “Smart Island” digital transformation programme, which is the product of collaboration between Amazon Web Services and more than 20 Greek and multinational companies, and was presented on Tuesday on the island.

It is the first programme providing services that have such a broad scope, while its pilot application on the Aegean island will be the passport for its export both to other parts of Greece but also to other countries around the world.

Smart Island will develop solutions for smart mobility, primary health and transportation of goods. These solutions include the digital recording of passenger ship arrivals and departures and the transportation of biological and pharmaceutical materials using drones. Overall, the island’s existing infrastructure, such as the marina, power grid and water management systems, are being upgraded through Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and smart infrastructure management systems.