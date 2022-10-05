x

October 5, 2022

Naxos a Pioneer of “Smart Islands” Digital Transformation Programme

October 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Naxos island, Cyclades, Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vaios Hasialis)
Naxos island, Cyclades, Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vaios Hasialis)

NAXOS – Naxos is becoming a pioneer of the “Smart Island” digital transformation programme, which is the product of collaboration between Amazon Web Services and more than 20 Greek and multinational companies, and was presented on Tuesday on the island.

It is the first programme providing services that have such a broad scope, while its pilot application on the Aegean island will be the passport for its export both to other parts of Greece but also to other countries around the world.

Smart Island will develop solutions for smart mobility, primary health and transportation of goods. These solutions include the digital recording of passenger ship arrivals and departures and the transportation of biological and pharmaceutical materials using drones. Overall, the island’s existing infrastructure, such as the marina, power grid and water management systems, are being upgraded through Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and smart infrastructure management systems.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

