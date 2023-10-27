x

October 27, 2023

Navios Maritime Celebrates 70 Years: Honoring Legacy, Charting the Future

October 27, 2023
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
Navios 70th Anniversary
From left to right: Francisco Tazelaar, Mariana Rebolo, Enrique Ferando, Ms. Frangou, Yannis Karyotis, Agustin Robaina. (Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – At the 70th anniversary celebration of Navios Maritime Holdings held at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Club, Chairwoman and CEO Angeliki Frangou expressed her gratitude to her company’s executives and partners. Confident in the company’s continued success, she highlighted its accomplishments and vision for the future.

“We are resilient through both fair and challenging times,” Ms. Frangou stated, echoing the sentiments of her long-time colleague, Ted Petrone, who spoke earlier.

Founded in 1954, Navios initially focused on transporting iron ore from Venezuela and Canada to the USA. Over the years, the company expanded its reach, diversifying its operations and exploring various international routes and markets.

In 2004, Angeliki Frangou, a member of the esteemed shipping family from Chios, invested $200 million to acquire “Navios.” A decade later, the Navios Group had secured over $10 billion in financing. This comprised $6.3 billion from capital markets and $3.6 billion from bank loans. Remarkably, the group achieved impressive financial results even in challenging economic climates.

“A span of 20 years is an entire generation. We’ve collaborated, forged friendships, and connected with people from all corners of the globe. To everyone here, your support is invaluable to us,” Ms. Frangou said. She also addressed the current geopolitical tensions, highlighting the unstable climate resulting from conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.

“The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel mark one of the most tumultuous periods we’ve seen in decades. Yet, the global community is swiftly adapting to the aftermath of the Ukrainian conflict,” she observed. She also noted that while market volatility is inevitable, it neither deters her nor the Navios organization.

“Embracing diversity in our operations spurs creativity and minimizes risks, giving us a wider buffer against errors. It’s essential to recognize our primary role as risk managers. Navigating market volatility is intrinsic to our work, and our primary objective is to understand and manage this volatility for our stakeholders,” she further emphasized.

Navios Partners boasts a fleet of 173 vessels. This includes 81 bulk carriers, 47 container ships, and 45 tankers. Notably, 21 of these are state-of-the-art vessels slated for delivery in the near future.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

