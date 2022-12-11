x

December 11, 2022

Naval Group Warship Pitch to Greece Would Bring Jobs for 40 Years

December 11, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- In this photo provided on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, by the Greek Defense Ministry, warships from Greece, Italy, Cyprus and France, participate in a joint military exercise which was held from 26-28 of August, south of Turkey in eastern Mediterranean sea. (Greek Defense Ministry via AP)
FILE - In this photo provided on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, by the Greek Defense Ministry, warships from Greece, Italy, Cyprus and France, participate in a joint military exercise which was held from 26-28 of August, south of Turkey in eastern Mediterranean sea. (Greek Defense Ministry via AP)

ATHENS – France’s Naval Group said it offer to sell Corvette warships to the Greek Navy would include 30 percent of the work done at Hellenic Shipyards and provide jobs for the sector for 40 years.

If the offer is accepted it would bring the Greek shipyard 30 percent of the value and a bonanza for an industry that been often dormant, with the first Corvette being built in France and the others in Greece, said Naval News.

“This unique expertise is key to ensuring the program will maximize the involvement of the Hellenic companies and the success of ‘Made in Greece’ while guaranteeing to the Hellenic Navy the quality, on-time delivery, and performances of the ships,” the company said.

It would see the Greek shipyard building one Gowind Corvette every 12 months for three years and secure transfer of technology to allow the construction of the corvettes in Greece.

The company it would sustain more than 1,200 jobs at the Greek yard while the production of equipment in Greece will sustain more than 150 for the construction and repairs on the ships over four decades.

“Beyond the corvettes program, Naval Group’s Hellenic Industry Participation plan (HIP) will develop new capacities in the Greek industry, sustaining highly qualified jobs and generating long-term economic spin-offs in Greece thanks to a large transfer of production,” said Naval Group.

 

ATHENS - France's Naval Group said it offer to sell Corvette warships to the Greek Navy would include 30 percent of the work done at Hellenic Shipyards and provide jobs for the sector for 40 years.

