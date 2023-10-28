x

October 28, 2023

Health

Natural Botox: Myth or Reality?

October 28, 2023
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
front-view-hand-with-glove-injecting-woman
Botox. (Photo: freepik.com/@ freepik)

Is there natural botox? That depends on how we define botox and what we want to achieve! Prevent or eliminate signs of aging? Let’s see.

In essence, botox is a specific technique in which a toxin is introduced into the skin which ‘paralyzes’ the muscles so that wrinkles are not created when we make a facial expression. That is, it does not constitute prevention, but works as a solution to a phenomenon. It can thus ‘correct’ fine lines and wrinkles. Because this works temporarily, the introduction should be done on a proper basis, with a specialist.

There is a lot of debate about ‘natural botox’, but must be noted that all natural alternative substances operate according to a completely different logic from the use of botox. Also, the substances do not work immediately, but after long-term use, and such methods amount to prevention, not a solution. Rather, they are ‘solutions’ that come from nature, working in harmony with the body so they have no side effects. You may not see ‘magical’ results, but you will definitely see long lasting changes!

Here are some of the methods:

  1. Acupuncture. Acupuncture helps as an alternative treatment for many conditions in a gentle way, working by activating specific areas to increase skin elasticity, muscle activation, and blood circulation.
  2. Face Yoga. As in our whole body, in the face we have a lot of muscles, which need exercise! Empowering them is important and makes us feel better!
  3. Sleep. It is very important for our overall health – many times we forget how complex are our bodies and their functions! They need adequate rest (7-8 hours for adults). Sleep is also important for collagen production.
  4. Gua Sha. Recently there has been an explosion of promotion for these tools. It is claimed that it is based on Traditional Chinese Medicine and works through massage and exfoliation, rejuvenating the skin. Although there is no scientific data that proves the reduction of wrinkles, the truth is that through massage there is indeed better blood circulation. Better blood circulation in combination with some ingredients of creams and other products can enhance the glow of the skin and its texture.
  5. Retinol and alternatives. Retinol is a product made to reduce wrinkles, but there are many foods and natural ingredients that can have the same or better natural effect. Look for vitamins A, C, E and antioxidants, which promote collagen production and ward off free radicals and inflammation.

Who wouldn’t want naturally well-groomed skin? Prefer natural products and learn about them! The point is to be yourself and not something else!

 

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

 

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics, MSc in Botany-Biology and MSc in Horticulture & Viticulture

