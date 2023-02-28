x

February 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

WORLD

NATO Chief: Membership for Finland, Sweden ‘Top Priority’

February 28, 2023
By Associated Press
Finland NATO
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin meet the press before SAMAK's annual meeting in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. SAMAK is the Cooperation Committee of the Nordic Social Democratic parties and trade union LOs. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO membership for Finland and Sweden is “a top priority,” the military alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, urging members Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify the Nordic countries’ accession.

Stoltenberg told a news conference Helsinki with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki that progress is being made on securing membership for the two countries, but didn’t disclose details. “I am absolutely confident that both Finland and Sweden will become members of NATO,” he added.

“My message has been for a long time… that time has come to finalize the ratification process. The time is now to ratify in both Budapest and in Ankara,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg repeated that both Finland and Sweden fully meet NATO’s entry criteria and “have delivered on what they were supposed to do” after they applied to join the alliance in May.

Marin hinted that slowing down the accession process for the two countries risked eroding NATO’s credibility and its open door policy for new members.

NATO requires unanimous approval from its existing members to admit new ones. Turkey and Hungary are the only nations in the 30-member military alliance that haven’t formally endorsed Sweden and Finland’s accession.

Stoltenberg, who is expected to step down in October after eight years at the post, said Turkey has agreed to resume talks with Finland and Sweden on their membership bids in Brussels early next month to iron out obstacles and issues that Ankara has, especially with Sweden.

He said the Hungarian Parliament “has made it clear” that it would deliberate ratification in a few days and expressed hope that a positive vote would come soon.

Finland’s 200-seat Parliament is set to approve legislation to allow the country to join NATO.


By JARI TANNER Associated Press

RELATED

WORLD
Italy: Migrants Paid 8,000 Euros Each for ‘Voyage of Death’

CROTONE, Italy — Rescue teams pulled more bodies from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy’s latest migration tragedy to 65, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged 8,000 euros (nearly $8,500) each for the “voyage of death” from Turkey to Italy.

WORLD
Police Look for Evidence in Slain Hong Kong Model’s Case
WORLD
Ukraine’s Northeastern Front Could Decide New Battle Lines

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.