x

September 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

SPORTS

Nations League: Historic win for Cyprus over Greece

September 24, 2022
Cyprus Greece Nations League Soccer
Cyprus' Marinos Tzionis, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against Greece during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Cyprus and Greece, at AEK arena in the southern city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

Greece dropped its first points in the Nations League going down 1-0 to Cyprus at Larnaca on Saturday. This was the first time ever Cyprus has beaten Greece in a competitive match.

The result means nothing for Greece’s standing in the group, as the Greeks have already won it scoring four wins in as many games before this one. However it was particularly meaningful for Cyprus, as it maintains its hopes of staying in this division.

On the debut of Georgian manager Temuri Ketsbaia on the Cypriot bench, the host played a clever game, dominating play from the 15th to the 45th minute. In that spell Cyprus had two great chances and and found a goal as the Greek defense was all over the place for long periods in the firsh half.

A majestic through ball by Pieros Sotiriou on the 18th minute picked Marinos Tzioni and he slotted the ball past Greece goallie Odysseas Vlachodimos, as the Cypriots got what they truly deserved in the first 45 minutes.

The second half saw Cyprus yield ground as the Greeks tried to find a goal, and fared better after some substitutions.

The closest Greece got to equalizing was a long-range shot by substitute Taxiarchis Fountas that Cyprus keeper Kostas Panayi sent to the crossbar 18 minutes into the second half.

Another sub, Fotis Ioannidis threatened the hosts, but Panayi had the answer again.

Four minutes from the end another long-range shot by Fountas found its way to the net, but it did not count as another Greek player was in an offside position and was deemed to have obstructed Panayi.

Source: ekathimerini.com/

RELATED

SPORTS
After 11 rounds of the shootout the Greek American NY advance to the second round of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup 2023

The Greek Americans advance to the 2nd round of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup with a stunning win over 2022 Region 1 Amateur Champions Newtown Pride.

SPORTS
Early Exit for NY Pancyprian Freedoms US Open Cup Run
SPORTS
Asteras FC Held To Goalless Draw By Ronkokoma Fusion

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis at UN Calls on Turkey to Scale Down Rhetoric

UNITED NATIONS – The European Union's response to authoritarianism and a threat to democracy, Turkey's escalating aggression, and the threat of climate change were the focus of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' brief address to the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Friday night (Athens time).

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings