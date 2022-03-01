x

March 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Economy

Nations Agree to Release 60 Million Barrels of Oil Amid War

March 1, 2022
By Associated Press
Russia Ukraine War Energy
FILE - A pumping unit sucks oil from the ground near Greensburg, Kan. on March 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FRANKFURT, Germany — All 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the group said Tuesday.

The IEA board made the decision at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Besides the United States, other members of the organization include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada.

IEA members hold emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels of oil. The release amounts to 4% of stockpiles, or roughly 2 million barrels per day for 30 days.

“The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said. “Global energy security is under threat, putting the world economy at risk during a fragile stage of the recovery.”

Russia plays an outsized role in global energy markets as the third-largest oil producer. Its exports of 5 million barrels per day of crude amount to about 12% of the global oil trade. Some 60% goes to Europe and another 20% to China.

So far, U.S. and European sanctions have not barred oil or gas exports and have included exceptions for transactions to pay for oil and gas. Western leaders are reluctant to restrict Russian oil exports at a time when global energy markets are tight and high prices are fueling inflation in developed economies.

But Russia’s invasion has still shaken markets globally. On Tuesday, oil prices soared Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark crude surpassing $100 per barrel — its highest price since 2014.

It’s only the fourth time in history that the IEA has done a coordinated drawdown since the reserves were established in the wake of the Arab oil embargo in 1974.

From the U.S. perspective, the price of crude oil determines a big portion of what drivers pay to fill up their cars with gasoline. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.61, which is 26 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago, according to motor club federation AAA.

In November, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a release of 50 million barrels of oil in coordination with other energy-importing countries, but the measure had only a fleeting impact on oil prices, which have continued to rise.

 

RELATED

Society
Activism Grows Nationwide in Response to School Book Bans

NEW YORK — Until a year ago, Stephana Ferrell's political activism was limited to the occasional letter to elected officials.

Economy
Oil Prices Surge Above $100 a Barrel as War on Ukraine Rages
Politics
Big Tech Grapples with Russian State Media, Propaganda

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The National Herald in the Heart of Kyiv (Video)

KYIV – The National Herald is in the heart of Kyiv with Tassos Tsiamis who lives in Ukraine.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings