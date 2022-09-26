Health

National Women’s Health and Fitness Day on September 28, celebrates the mind, body, and wellness; simultaneously motivating women to switch their lifestyle to benefit their daily routines.

More than 100,000 women from across the United States will assemble on this day to learn about healthy lifestyle choices and the need to integrate physical activity in their lives. The nation’s largest event promoting women’s health, allows local groups to showcase their programs and services. This idea was first established in 2002 by the Health Information Resource Center.

Melina Vlahos, owner of wellness brand, Melina Fitness, spoke to TNH on why it is significant for national women’s health and fitness to be celebrated as well as secrets to maintaining wellness.

“I personally feel that as a woman, and now a new mother, that health and fitness define self-love. It is so important for every single woman to take care of themselves in multiple ways. It is what executes confidence, strength, and builds a foundation of our every day lifestyle,” she stated.

In terms of wellness, Melina added, “We all know that wellness is something that is extremely trending at the moment. We see it on TikTok, Instagram and of course advertisements for various brands all over the Internet. I believe that every individual has their own unique approach to wellness, however, my secret has always been consistency.”

Talking about the importance of mental health for our general wellbeing, Melina mentioned that she has completed a webinar touching upon issues related to stress.

“If you are stressed, depressed, overwhelmed, or feel that you are in a state of a negative well-being, you will never hit your goals in regard to health and fitness,” adding, “My job as a personal trainer is to provide my client with support and motivation in order to overcome their health and fitness goals.”

Women also need to be aware that hormones, for example, have a significant effect on their health.

“Our bodies are constantly evolving and the foods we eat are constantly changing. The woman’s body is a very complicated thing and there are no cookie cutter plans for optimal woman health. It’s important to change your diet as you grow and change. If various factors in your life change, then so should your nutrition. Focus on minerals and mineral dense foods as they keep us healthy and are important for enzymes and hormones,” Melina stated.

Eleni Saltas is the author of the cookbook and life guide, All You Can Greek, with a lifetime passion for health and fitness. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sports Science from the University of Utah and is now a personal trainer in Salt Lake City specializing in training the aging body. Eleni spoke to TNH regarding the foods necessary in a woman’s daily diet and her advice on how to include fitness in your schedule.

“Maintaining a balanced diet is important for everyone. With my clients I notice the food intake is usually much lower as women tend to be “scared of calorie intake” so I suggest upping protein and eating foods rich in iron is necessary. Think fish, poultry and plenty of beans,” Eleni said.

Eleni’s advice for women working on tight schedules is to try to incorporate fitness in their routine. “Exercise doesn’t need to be a two-hour ordeal at the gym. I suggest finding time throughout the day to get up and go for a walk, either on a work break or before or after work. The value of a simple 20-minute is so underrated, plus it clears your mind.”

Kayla Itsines is a Greek-Australian personal trainer, author, and entrepreneur, and one of the healthiest role models for young women today. She created a series of fitness eBooks titled, Bikini Body Guides, as well as a meal-planning and workout app, Sweat with Kayla, which generated more revenue than any other fitness app in 2016.

Speaking to Greek City Times, inspired by her Greek heritage, Kayla said her sense of family and willingness to always put others first is a big part of why she is a personal trainer. “I’ve always wanted to be able to help others, and now I get to do it through my love of health and fitness.”

The international fitness guru’s ‘fitspiration’ has transformed millions of lives, which Kayla is incredibly grateful for, especially being in a position to help so many women. “It actually makes me emotional when I think about some of the women I have met and the stories they have told me. I am just so proud of each and every one of them.”