February 8, 2023

National Theatre Teachers Resign En Masse in Protest of Presidential Decree

February 8, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Τhe National Theatre of Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Missinas)
ATHENS – Teachers at the National Theatre of Greece’s (NTG) Drama School resigned en masse on Wednesday over a controversial presidential decree.

The NTG’s Drama School Asssociation of Teachers protested the decree, which equates the diplomas of drama schools with high school diplomas.

In a press conference on January 24, NTG teachers had warned they would resign if the government failed to amend the decree by February 8.

Students have occupied the Ziller Building premises of the National Theatre since February 5 over the same issue.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

