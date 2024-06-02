National Sisterhood of Presvyteres Sunday Celebrated at Holy Cross Whitestone

Events

WHITESTONE, NY – National Sisterhood of Presvyteres Sunday was celebrated on June 2 following the Divine Liturgy at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone with presiding priest of the community Fr. Nicolaos Paros reading Archbishop Elpidophoros’ Encyclical on the significance of the celebration.

“The Presvyteres of our Church are wisdom-holders, ones whose contribution to the life of our parishes is truly indispensable,” the Archbishop’s Encyclical read. “Many possess deep theological education, and all have the profound experiential knowledge of seeing the parish from a panoramic perspective, i.e., from the point of view of the minister and those ministered unto.”

“Therefore, let us listen with attention and respect to our Presvyteres, and benefit from the well-gained wisdom that they hold. Let us hold them in honor on this National Sisterhood of Presvyteres Sunday, thankful for their many and diverse contributions to the life of our Church,” the Encyclical concluded.

Fr. Paros thanked Fr. Neofitos Sarigiannis from St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schenectady, NY, for joining him in presiding over the Divine Liturgy and Fr. Nicholas Soteropoulos for participating. He then invited all the Presvyteres present to come forward. Presvytera Maria Paros, Presvytera Catherine Sarigiannis, Presvytera Maria Soteropoulos, and Presvytera Anthoula Katsoulis, the widow of Fr. Nicholas Katsoulis who had served at Holy Cross from July 1994 until his retirement in 1998, each received a bouquet of flowers in honor of the day and in gratitude for all their contributions to the community.

Holy Cross Whitestone Parish Council President Nick Livaditis joined the group for a commemorative photo as everyone wished them all the best