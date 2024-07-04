x

July 4, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

General News

National Sisterhood of Presvyteres Meets at Clergy-Laity Congress

July 4, 2024
By TNH Staff
ΠΡΕΣΒΥΤΕΡΕΣ-1
A commemorative photo of the Conference of the presvyteres at the Clergy-Laity Congress in San Diego, CA. GOA/Photographs by Brittainy Newman

SAN DIEGO – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America attended the meeting of the National Sisterhood of Presvyteres for the 2024 Clergy-Laity Congress. His Eminence offered memorial prayers for all the presvyteres who fell asleep in the Lord since the last Clergy-Laity Congress, including: Sylvia Nicozisin, Effie (Eutechia) Nikolopoulos, Demetra (Toula) Trifon, Panagiota (Yota) Pieratos, Nikki Stephanopoulos, Celia Apostolakos, Bonnie Koufopoulos, Zafera Bartz, Despina Leventis, Barbara Bouton, Elizabeth Limberakis, Athena Constantinou, Kantiana (Kay) Efstathiu, Christine Georgacakes, Euphoria (Conides) Manikas, Maria Arambiges, Christina (Tina) Poulos, Ellie (Eleutheria) Dogias, and Xanthippi (Cynthia) Papanikolaou.

“The role of the Presvytera cannot be overstated. There is a sense in which you are not only the partners of your husbands, the mothers of your children, but you are also exemplars in the midst of the Parish. Your position in the Church is one of utmost importance, and I commend you for taking the initiative to come together as an ‘Ἀδελφότητα’ of ministerial and familial solidarity,” His Eminence remarked.

Archbishop Elpidophoros honored President of the National Sisterhood of Presvyteres, Presvytera Mary Christy, for her gracious service as President.

 

From the meeting at the Conference of the presvyteres at the Clergy-Laity Congress in San Diego, CA. GOA/Photographs by Brittainy Newman

RELATED

General News
Astoria Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena Take Astoria Park

ASTORIA, NY – The newly reactivated Astoria Sons of Pericles Omega Chapter #88 joined their sister Maids of Athena Astoria Nymphs Chapter #119 at Astoria Park for a picnic under the fireworks.

Culture
Venus in Fur’ by David Ives at Theatre Of The No in Athens through Aug. 5
General News
Philoptochos Society Hosts Agape Awards Breakfast

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Hurricane Beryl Rips Through Open Waters after Devastating the Southeast Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least two people.

SAN DIEGO – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America attended the meeting of the National Sisterhood of Presvyteres for the 2024 Clergy-Laity Congress.

ASTORIA, NY – The newly reactivated Astoria Sons of Pericles Omega Chapter #88 joined their sister Maids of Athena Astoria Nymphs Chapter #119 at Astoria Park for a picnic under the fireworks.

NAFPLION – The Municipality of Nafplion invited the poet and director Thodoris Gonis to take the reins as the Artistic Director of the new Akronaflpia Festival which is raising the curtain this year for the first time, from August 26 to September 9.

ZAGORI – Zagori Mountain Running, the country's largest mountain trail running event, returns more refreshed than ever and full of challenges for its 13th year ‘in the place behind the mountain,’ Zagori, July 19-21.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.