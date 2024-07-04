National Sisterhood of Presvyteres Meets at Clergy-Laity Congress

A commemorative photo of the Conference of the presvyteres at the Clergy-Laity Congress in San Diego, CA. GOA/Photographs by Brittainy Newman
SAN DIEGO – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America attended the meeting of the National Sisterhood of Presvyteres for the 2024 Clergy-Laity Congress. His Eminence offered memorial prayers for all the presvyteres who fell asleep in the Lord since the last Clergy-Laity Congress, including: Sylvia Nicozisin, Effie (Eutechia) Nikolopoulos, Demetra (Toula) Trifon, Panagiota (Yota) Pieratos, Nikki Stephanopoulos, Celia Apostolakos, Bonnie Koufopoulos, Zafera Bartz, Despina Leventis, Barbara Bouton, Elizabeth Limberakis, Athena Constantinou, Kantiana (Kay) Efstathiu, Christine Georgacakes, Euphoria (Conides) Manikas, Maria Arambiges, Christina (Tina) Poulos, Ellie (Eleutheria) Dogias, and Xanthippi (Cynthia) Papanikolaou.
“The role of the Presvytera cannot be overstated. There is a sense in which you are not only the partners of your husbands, the mothers of your children, but you are also exemplars in the midst of the Parish. Your position in the Church is one of utmost importance, and I commend you for taking the initiative to come together as an ‘Ἀδελφότητα’ of ministerial and familial solidarity,” His Eminence remarked.
Archbishop Elpidophoros honored President of the National Sisterhood of Presvyteres, Presvytera Mary Christy, for her gracious service as President.
