x

May 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

United States

National Hellenic Museum’s New Exhibition Beyond Antiquity Opens May 12

May 10, 2023
By The National Herald
Beyond Antiquity Exhibition NHM
The National Hellenic Museum in Chicago presents the new exhibition ‘Beyond Antiquity’ May 12-September 30. (Photo: National Hellenic Museum)

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted Street in Chicago, presents the new exhibition ‘Beyond Antiquity’ opening Friday, May 12 with a reception at 6 PM.

In Beyond Antiquity, architect and artist John ‘Yanni’ Fotiadis explores classical antiquity in Greece and takes us into the present and future with a series of 40 drawings, paintings and digital artworks that explore architecture, myth and landscape. Classical antiquity is omnipresent in Greece, where you can glance up from a cosmopolitan street in Athens and see the 2500-year-old Parthenon. The ancient past is woven into the cultural legacy of the country physically, psychologically, intellectually and emotionally. It is an immense, epic and unavoidable presence that inspires all of Fotiadis’ art. The ancient Greek world also looms large outside of Greece from London to Shanghai to Chicago, Greek antiquity lingers in our buildings, our books and our language. The works in Beyond Antiquity— whether depicting classical architectural forms or imagining new metaphysical environments— ask the viewer fundamental questions about our relationship to the past and the future, the everlasting and the ephemeral.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by The John S. Koudounis Family, and is curated by Dr. Katherine Kelaidis.
More information on Beyond Antiquity is available online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/beyond-antiquity/.

Beyond Antiquity will be exhibited at the National Hellenic Museum May 12-September 30. Regular museum hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 AM-4 PM.

Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students and children. Admission to the museum is always free for NHM Members.

For more information on current exhibitions, events and memberships, call 312-655-1234 or visit the Museum’s website: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/.

RELATED

United States
Timarete 6th Annual Hellenic Art Festival 2023 Runs May 12-June 3

ASTORIA – Timarete 6th Annual Hellenic Art Festival 2023, organized and presented by the Academy of Hellenic Paideia, takes place May 12-June 3.

Associations
AHEPA and DOP Join Together to Support the Family of Bobby Gemelas
General News
St. Louis County Greek Festival Makes a Comeback After Pandemic Hiatus

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.