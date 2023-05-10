National Hellenic Museum’s New Exhibition Beyond Antiquity Opens May 12

United States

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted Street in Chicago, presents the new exhibition ‘Beyond Antiquity’ opening Friday, May 12 with a reception at 6 PM.

In Beyond Antiquity, architect and artist John ‘Yanni’ Fotiadis explores classical antiquity in Greece and takes us into the present and future with a series of 40 drawings, paintings and digital artworks that explore architecture, myth and landscape. Classical antiquity is omnipresent in Greece, where you can glance up from a cosmopolitan street in Athens and see the 2500-year-old Parthenon. The ancient past is woven into the cultural legacy of the country physically, psychologically, intellectually and emotionally. It is an immense, epic and unavoidable presence that inspires all of Fotiadis’ art. The ancient Greek world also looms large outside of Greece from London to Shanghai to Chicago, Greek antiquity lingers in our buildings, our books and our language. The works in Beyond Antiquity— whether depicting classical architectural forms or imagining new metaphysical environments— ask the viewer fundamental questions about our relationship to the past and the future, the everlasting and the ephemeral.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by The John S. Koudounis Family, and is curated by Dr. Katherine Kelaidis.

More information on Beyond Antiquity is available online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/beyond-antiquity/.

Beyond Antiquity will be exhibited at the National Hellenic Museum May 12-September 30. Regular museum hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 AM-4 PM.

Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students and children. Admission to the museum is always free for NHM Members.

For more information on current exhibitions, events and memberships, call 312-655-1234 or visit the Museum’s website: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/.