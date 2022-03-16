National Hellenic Museum Dialogues Is ﻿Back for Season 2

Culture

CHICAGO – NHM is thrilled to announce our podcast NHM Dialogues is back for its second season! Join us for a discussion about Greek Diaspora women in comedy, where funny is in the details.

In this episode, Katie & Cairo discuss Greek women in the comedy scene like Tina Fey & Nia Vardalos and how they find universal humor in the specificity of their own experiences. It is also part of our Women’s History Month programming.

NHM Dialogues is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and many other places podcasts are found.

Click Here to Find a Place to Listen Now!