x

March 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

Culture

National Hellenic Museum Dialogues Is ﻿Back for Season 2

March 16, 2022
By The National Herald
unnamed (6)
(Photo via NHM)

CHICAGO – NHM is thrilled to announce our podcast NHM Dialogues is back for its second season! Join us for a discussion about Greek Diaspora women in comedy, where funny is in the details.

In this episode, Katie & Cairo discuss Greek women in the comedy scene like Tina Fey & Nia Vardalos and how they find universal humor in the specificity of their own experiences. It is also part of our Women’s History Month programming.

NHM Dialogues is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and many other places podcasts are found.

Click Here to Find a Place to Listen Now!

RELATED

Culture
Greek-Cypriot Publisher Armida Books to Release Turkish-Cypriot Author’s New Book

LONDON – Debut novelist Metin Murat lays a path to tolerance and reconciliation through his debut historical novel The Crescent Moon Fox, published by Armida Books on April 2.

Culture
Standing Ovation for NY Artists Ariadne Anna & Demetris Michael in Concert “Believe”
Culture
From Little Greek Students to Little Greek Campers 

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Zelenskyy Center Stage: Facing Congress, Pleading for Help

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings