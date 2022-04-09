National Hellenic Museum and UIC Present Homer-athon April 8-9

Culture

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Department of Classics and Mediterranean Studies on Friday April 8, 12-7 PM, and Saturday, April 9, 10 AM-4 PM, are co-hosting a Homer-athon: A Reading of Homer’s Odyssey.

The reading of the ancient tale of Odysseus’ journey home from war – a changed man who found a changed family and household- takes place at the museum, 333 S Halsted Street in Chicago. Like Odysseus, everyone is also adjusting to new circumstances in our lives as we emerge from the pandemic.

Participants can sign up to read a passage or sign up for multiple passages. Each passage is roughly three minutes long. If being a reader isn’t for you, consider participating as an audience member. Bring your friends and stay for as long as you like at this engaging, live event.

More information is available online: https://bit.ly/3JrfmHs.

Book and passage descriptions of the Odyssey are also available online: https://bit.ly/3LPM4Uv.

To protect the community, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be checked at the door. UIC students should show their Daily Pass. The organizers appreciate your cooperation as we do all we can to ensure we can gather safely.

More information from the National Hellenic Museum is also available online: https://www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org/homer-athon/.