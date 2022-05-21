x

May 21, 2022

National Council of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle Elects Archon John S. Koudounis

May 21, 2022
By The National Herald
Archon John S. Koudounis who was unanimously elected to the National Council of the Order of Saint Andrew. Photo Order of Saint Andrew

NEW YORK – At the meeting of the National Council of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Archon John S. Koudounis was unanimously elected to the National Council.

Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis, National Commander of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, said: “Archon John Koudounis has won renown nationwide for his work as a global investment banker and financial investor. The first priority in his life, however, is his truly exemplary commitment to his family and his Holy Orthodox Faith. The National Council will benefit tremendously from his indefatigable labors for the Holy Center of our Faith in Constantinople.”

Archon Koudounis remarked, “serving as an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate is an immense honor, but it is also a tremendous responsibility. It evokes a sense of devotion and a resolve to remain deeply committed to the future of the Church. Conscious of the gravity of this election, I accept with gratitude to God and humbly pray for guidance and the intercessions of His All-Holy Mother.”

Archon Koudounis is the CEO of Calamos Investments and the founder of the Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Hellenic Initiative and the National Hellenic Museum. He is an active member of Leadership 100, and a major donor to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine and the Panhellenic Scholarship Foundation.

Koudounis serves as Chair of the Investment Committee for the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation, an initiative of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle that is dedicated to achieving economic independence for the Ecumenical Patriarchate, so that it may fulfill its apostolic mission in perpetuity.

He was invested as an Archon and conferred with the offikion Eftaxias on October 10, 2016.

Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate are honorees by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for outstanding service and contributions to the Church; they are well-known distinguished, and well-respected leaders of the Orthodox Christian community.

