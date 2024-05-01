x

National Coney Island’s Partnership with Detroit Grand Prix, Driver Nolan Allaer

May 1, 2024
By The National Herald
National Coney Island Nolan Allaer Instagram
Greek family-owned National Coney Island in Roseville announced partnership with Detroit-born rising star in driving Nolan Allaer and his No. 11 HMD Motorsports car for the Indy NXT series race at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Photo: National Coney Island Instagram

DETROIT, MI – Greek family-owned National Coney Island in Roseville “announced it has signed as the official signature sponsor for Detroit-born rising star in driving Nolan Allaer and his No. 11 HMD Motorsports car for the Indy NXT series race at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, May 31-June 2, on the streets of downtown Detroit,” DBusiness reported on May 1.

“Allaer is the only Detroit-born driver racing in the Detroit Grand Prix,” DBusiness reported, adding that National Coney Island “brings 60 years of Michigan-made, family-owned, and delivered-fast food, a perfect complement to Allaer’s quest for speed on the streets of his hometown.”

“On May 17 from 4-6 PM race fans will have an opportunity to meet Allaer at the National Coney Island at 30140 Van Dyke Avenue in Warren, MI,” DBusiness reported, noting that “he will be signing autographs as well as displaying his National Coney Island-branded race car and passing out free merchandise including a special poster.”

“In addition to grabbing a coney or Hani, attendees will have a chance to win two tickets to the Detroit Grand Prix as well as National Coney Island gifts,” DBusiness reported.

National Coney Island was founded by James Giftos in 1965, when he opened his first store at the Macomb Mall in Roseville, according to the National Coney island website. It was a small and simple store that served a limited menu of Coney Island hot dogs, Coney Island-style loose hamburgers, a few sandwiches, potato chips, and soda pop. There was seating for about 40 patrons, and the bill of fare was displayed on hand-painted wooden menu boards that advertised 35-cent hot dogs.

The success of that first store allowed Mr. Giftos to open two additional stores in St. Clair Shores (1969) and Detroit (1971). These stores were very similar to the Macomb Mall store in design and operation. Several years later, Mr. Giftos had the idea to expand the menu, make his restaurants more family-oriented and upgrade the design and decor to set National Coney Island apart from other similar restaurants in the area. The result: A brighter, more enjoyable and family-fun atmosphere for his patrons.

National Coney Island saw a greater expansion in the mid-1980s to mid-1990s, when it more than tripled in size to 11 locations. Some offered beer and wine service, others had drive-thru windows and all were supported by a very loyal and hard-working staff that were driven by those guiding tenets that started it all— and continue to make National Coney Island a success today.

More information is available online: https://nationalconeyisland.com.

Follow on Instagram: https://shorturl.at/ewKST.

