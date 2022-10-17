x

National Archaeological Museum to Show Two Small Eros Statues for the First Time

October 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
national archaeological museum
National Archaeological Museum, Athens. (Photo by Panayiotis Chatzianastasiou)

ATHENS – Two small marble statues of seated Eros from the National Archaeological Museum’s storage will be shown to the public to commemorate the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe.

The “Unseen Museum” program rotates objects from the vast collection of the institution, and the two statues will be on exhibit until December 19. The Eroses were originally decorating a luxurious sarcophagus ordered at the sculpture workshop of Dokimeio, famed at the time, which lies near Afyonkarahisar in western Turkey. They were bought by the Athens Archaeological Society in 1883 from an antique store in then-Smyrna (present-day Izmir) and were stored at the museum since the end of the 19th century.

It will be the first time the public sees them.

The National Archaeological Museum will provide tours focusing on the sculpture workshops of antiquity up to the 1922 disaster in Asia Minor. Tours are scheduled on October 23, November 13 and 27, and on December 18 (Sundays), as well as on October 26 and november 9 and 30 (Wednesdays), at 13:00. The tour is free but reserving a place must be done at the museum on a first-come, first-served basis after purchasing the entrance ticket.

(Tel. for queries: 213 214 4856, 2132144889, 2132144838)

