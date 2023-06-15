x

June 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

General News

Nathan Carman, Accused of Killing Mother and Greek-American Grandfather, Dies

June 15, 2023
By Associated Press
Nathan Carman
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on Sept. 27, 2016. The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died, federal authorities said Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England has died awaiting trial, federal authorities said Thursday. Prosecutors say it was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars.

Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, was scheduled to face trial in October. He had pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut.

The cause of Carman’s death was not immediately clear. One of Carman’s lawyers, Martin Minnella, said he was told about Carman’s death Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

FILE – Nathan Carman leaves federal court in Providence, R.I., Aug. 21, 2019. The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died, federal authorities said Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

“We had spoken to him yesterday. He was in good spirits,” Minnella said. “We were meeting with some experts today over Zoom at 12 o’çlock. We were prepared to start picking a jury on Oct. 10 and we were confident we were going to win. It’s just a tragedy, a tragedy.”

The eight-count indictment also says Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 but does not charge him with murder in his death.

Minnella and fellow attorney David Sullivan, both from Connecticut, where Carman grew up, had criticized the indictment, including allegations Carman killed his grandfather, saying Carman was never charged with that crime.

FILE – Federal agents execute a search warrant at Nathan Carman’s residence on Fort Bridgman Road, in Vernon, Vt., May 10, 2022. The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died, federal authorities said Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)

“The whole situation would have come out in court,” Minnella said Thursday. “It would have come out in court and I’m positive … that this young man would have been vindicated.”

In September 2016, Carman arranged a fishing trip with his mother, during which prosecutors say he planned to kill her and report that his boat sank and his mother disappeared in the accident.

He was found floating in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina with his mother, who was never found. Prosecutors allege he altered the boat to make it more likely to sink. Carman denied that allegation.

RELATED

Nextgen
Greek-American Katerina Glyptis Appointed Regional President, Tim Hortons U.S.

MIAMI, FL – The well-known Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons announced on June 1 in a news release that Katerina Glyptis has been appointed as Regional President of Tim Hortons U.

United States
Ariana (Kampanelas) Sutton Passed Away
United States
Hellenic Lawyers Association Honors Judge Helen Voutsinas & Members of Judiciary

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.