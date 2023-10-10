Nashua AHEPA Foundation Donates $2,500 to the Nashua Children’s Home

Associations

NASHUA, NH – The Nashua AHEPA Foundation, Inc. recently presented a $2,500 donation to the Nashua Children’s Home. Nashua AHEPA Foundation, Inc. Secretary Peter Koutroubas made the presentation to Lori Wilshire, Business Manager of the Nashua Children’s Home.

The Nashua Children’s Home provides vital services to children between the ages of 6 and 18 years, at four facilities in Nashua. It has the capacity to respond to crises that necessitate and emergency placement of a youngster and circumstances that may require a short term separation of child and family. There is a Residential Program, Educational Program, and a Transitional Living Program available to assist this age group. Nashua Children’s Home is committed to the care, welfare and educational achievement of children and youth in these programs, to a successful transition to adult living of youth, men and women.

The Nashua AHEPA Foundation, Inc. is affiliated with the AHEPA 35, Inc. that built, provides and maintains a 38 unit elderly housing facility at 681 West Hollis Street in Nashua, NH.