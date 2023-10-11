x

October 11, 2023

NASA Shows Off Its First Asteroid Samples Delivered by a Spacecraft (Photos)

October 11, 2023
By Associated Press
Space Asteroid Sample Return
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex sample collector with material from asteroid Bennu at middle right. Scientists have found evidence of both carbon and water in initial analysis of this material. The bulk of the sample is located inside. (Erika Blumenfeld, Joseph Aebersold/NASA via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft — the most ever returned to Earth.

Scientists and space agency leaders took part in the reveal at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The ancient black dust and chunks are from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, almost 60 million miles away. NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft collected the samples three years ago and then dropped them off sealed in a capsule during a flyby of Earth last month.

Scientists anticipated at least a cupful of rocks, far more than what Japan brought back from a pair of missions years ago. They’re still not sure about the exact quantity. That’s because the main sample chamber has yet to be opened, officials said.

FILE – This undated image provided by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu seen from the Osiris-Rex spacecraft. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2023, NASA showed off the samples delivered to Earth by a spacecraft in September 2023 from the asteroid. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/CSA/York/MDA via AP, File)

“It’s been going slow and meticulous,” said the mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona.

Black dust and particles were scattered around the outside edge of the chamber, according to Lauretta.

“Already this is scientific treasure,” he said.

Besides carbon, the asteroid rubble holds water in the form of water-bearing clay minerals, said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

FILE – This artist’s rendering made available by NASA on Sept. 6, 2016 depicts the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft contacting the asteroid Bennu with the Touch-And-Go Sample Arm Mechanism. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2023, NASA showed off the samples brought to Earth in September from the asteroid. (NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center via AP, File)
Recovery team members carry a capsule containing NASA’s first asteroid samples to a temporary clean room at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2023, NASA showed off the samples retrieved from the asteroid Bennu. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)
FILE – In this image from video released by NASA, the Osiris-Rex spacecraft touches the surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2023, NASA showed off the samples brought to Earth in September from the asteroid. (NASA via AP, File)

