x

November 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

SPORTS

Napoli Fires Coach Rudi Garcia after 3rd Loss of Serie A Campaign and Rehires Walter Mazzarri

November 14, 2023
By Associated Press
Italy Soccer Serie A
Napoli coach Rudi Garcia walks on the pitch ahead of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Empoli at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Six months after storming to its first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, Napoli is in a state of upheaval.

The southern club fired coach Rudi Garcia on Tuesday, two days after the team’s third loss in Serie A this season, and replaced him with Walter Mazzarri, who returns to Napoli 10 years after leading it to a runner-up finish in the Italian league.

Napoli announced the news on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Garcia had taken over this offseason from title-winning manager Luciano Spalletti, who left to take a year-long sabbatical and then was named coach of Italy’s national team following Roberto Mancini’s resignation.

Napoli lost just two matches at home on its way to the title last season under Spalletti and it was a disappointing 1-0 defeat to lowly Empoli on Sunday that prompted club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to make the change.

FILE – Cagliari head coach Walter Mazzarri gives instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Cagliari, at the Rome Olympic stadium, on Sept. 19, 2021. Napoli is in crisis just six months after storming to its first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. The southern club has fired coach Rudi Garcia and replaced him with Walter Mazzarri. The 62-year-old Mazzarri returns to Napoli 10 years after leading it to runner-up spot in the Italian league. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Napoli remained fourth and slipped 10 points behind Serie A leader Inter Milan.

The 59-year-old Garcia, a Frenchman, had a fairly successful spell with Roma from 2013-16 during his only previous job in Italy. But he didn’t achieve the desired results in his most recent job at Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian team that Cristiano Ronaldo joined after the World Cup.

Standout center forward Victor Osimhen has been injured and Garcia was questioned for benching dribbling wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia — last season’s Serie A MVP — at the start against Empoli.

Mazzarri spent four seasons in charge at Napoli before leaving in 2013 and joining Inter Milan. He led Napoli to the Italian Cup in 2012.

The 62-year-old Mazzarri faces a tough start to his second spell at the helm as Napoli’s matches after the international break are against Atalanta, Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus.

RELATED

SPORTS
Brazilian Soccer Player Dani Alves to Face Trial on Sexual Assault Charge in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves will face trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a night club last year, a Spanish court said Tuesday.

SPORTS
Prince William and Alex Ferguson Attend Funeral of Man United Great Bobby Charlton
SPORTS
Jannik Sinner’s Carrot-Clad Fans Take Root on the Tennis Tour in Their Orange-Colored Costumes

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

A Missing Sailor’s Last Message from Hurricane Otis Was to Ask His Family to Pray for Him

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — During the first minutes of Oct.

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian authorities on Tuesday called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital as Israeli forces battle Hamas in the streets just outside and seize more ground across northern Gaza.

NEW YORK (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed Donald Trump for president on Tuesday, a move that was a symbolic departure from his ousted predecessor leading the House.

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Six months after storming to its first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, Napoli is in a state of upheaval.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli tanks and armored vehicles pushed further into the Gaza Strip late last week as part of an offensive squeezing Gaza City as fighting raged between its forces and Hamas militants in the coastal enclave, satellite photos analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press show.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.