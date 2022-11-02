Nana Mouskouri Made Honorary Citizen of Vari-Vouliagmeni

Society

ATHENS – Internationally acclaimed singer Nana Mouskouri was made an honorary citizen of Vari-Vouliagmeni municipality on Tuesday night.

Mouskouri thanked the city for the recognition of the city’s Gold Medal, awarded unanimously by the city council, and spoke of her happy childhood in Vouliagmeni. She also acknowledged the help and collaboration of composers Mimis Plessas, Giorgos Hatzinassios, and Giorgos Katsaros, who attended the event, at the start of her professional career. Also attending the event were Giorgos Dalaras and Marios Fragoulis, and MPs, the head of the Hellenic Army Academy, and former Canadian ambassador Robert Peck, among others.

A brief video highlighting the singer’s life was shown, and the event wrapped up with a children’s school choir singing some of her best-known songs.