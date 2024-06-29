Name Day of Metropolitan Methodios is Celebrated

General News

A commemorative photo of the clergy of the Metropolis of Boston with Metropolitan Methodios on his name day at the Dormition of the Theotokos church in Somerville, MA. Photo: Metropolis of Boston

BOSTON – The clergy and laity of the Metropolis of Boston honored the name day of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, coinciding with the fortieth anniversary of his archpastoral leadership in the Metropolis of Boston. The celebration took place at the newly renovated Dormition of the Theotokos Church in Somerville, MA. Metropolitan Methodios was enthroned by the late Archbishop Iakovos of America in 1984.

On his name day, Metropolitan Methodios presided over the Divine Liturgy at that parish, accompanied by over forty priests from all over New England. He thanked God and said he felt blessed to be surrounded by so many dedicated priests who serve the faithful of the Metropolis successfully and tirelessly. At the end of the Divine Liturgy, a blessing of the bread (‘Artoklasia’) was performed for the health of Metropolitan Methodios and the family members of Stephen Kalivas, who dedicated an icon of Saint Methodios, Patriarch of Constantinople, to the Dormition Church of Somerville. It is reminded that Saint Methodios was one was of the hierarchs who defended the honor and veneration of holy icons during the iconoclast controversy.

Metropolitan Methodios often reminds the clergy and the lay members of the Church that in this modern era of ‘so-called knowledge’, it is the living image of Christ, the human being created in the image of God, that is at risk.

A festive meal for everyone followed in the community hall.