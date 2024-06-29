x

June 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

General News

Name Day of Metropolitan Methodios is Celebrated

June 29, 2024
By TNH Staff
ΜΕΘΟΔΙΟΥ-ΟΝΟΜΑΣΤΗΡΙΑ-1
A commemorative photo of the clergy of the Metropolis of Boston with Metropolitan Methodios on his name day at the Dormition of the Theotokos church in Somerville, MA. Photo: Metropolis of Boston

BOSTON – The clergy and laity of the Metropolis of Boston honored the name day of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, coinciding with the fortieth anniversary of his archpastoral leadership in the Metropolis of Boston. The celebration took place at the newly renovated Dormition of the Theotokos Church in Somerville, MA. Metropolitan Methodios was enthroned by the late Archbishop Iakovos of America in 1984.

On his name day, Metropolitan Methodios presided over the Divine Liturgy at that parish, accompanied by over forty priests from all over New England. He thanked God and said he felt blessed to be surrounded by so many dedicated priests who serve the faithful of the Metropolis successfully and tirelessly. At the end of the Divine Liturgy, a blessing of the bread (‘Artoklasia’) was performed for the health of Metropolitan Methodios and the family members of Stephen Kalivas, who dedicated an icon of Saint Methodios, Patriarch of Constantinople, to the Dormition Church of Somerville. It is reminded that Saint Methodios was one was of the hierarchs who defended the honor and veneration of holy icons during the iconoclast controversy.

Metropolitan Methodios speaks at the luncheon in his honor on the occasion of his name day at the Dormition of the Theotokos church in Somerville, MA. Photo: Metropolis of Boston

Metropolitan Methodios often reminds the clergy and the lay members of the Church that in this modern era of ‘so-called knowledge’, it is the living image of Christ, the human being created in the image of God, that is at risk.

A festive meal for everyone followed in the community hall.

RELATED

General News
The Camp of the Metropolis of New Jersey

CHESAPEAKE, MARYLAND – With a blessing ceremony and exhortative words from Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, the camping season began at the Metropolis’ camps named ‘The Good Shepherd’, located in Chesapeake, MD.

General News
Going on in Greek-American Community
Culture
EMBCA Hosted the 4th Hellenic Rembetika/Harlem Blues/Jazz Concert in NYC

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bolivian General Arrested after Apparent Failed Coup Attempt as Gov’t Faces New Crisis

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba scored three minutes apart in the second half, and Colombia advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored two first-half goals to lead Brazil to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday night and put itself in position to advance out of Group D in the Copa America.

NICOSIA – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis accepted an invitation from the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides to visit Cyprus for events marking the 50th dark anniversary of the Turkish invasions of Cyprus in 1974.

This brief article will outline Theodoros Pangalos’ military career from 1897-1920, who served his nation with distinction.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.