Name Day of Metropolitan Methodios is Celebrated

A commemorative photo of the clergy of the Metropolis of Boston with Metropolitan Methodios on his name day at the Dormition of the Theotokos church in Somerville, MA. Photo: Metropolis of Boston
BOSTON – The clergy and laity of the Metropolis of Boston honored the name day of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, coinciding with the fortieth anniversary of his archpastoral leadership in the Metropolis of Boston. The celebration took place at the newly renovated Dormition of the Theotokos Church in Somerville, MA. Metropolitan Methodios was enthroned by the late Archbishop Iakovos of America in 1984.
On his name day, Metropolitan Methodios presided over the Divine Liturgy at that parish, accompanied by over forty priests from all over New England. He thanked God and said he felt blessed to be surrounded by so many dedicated priests who serve the faithful of the Metropolis successfully and tirelessly. At the end of the Divine Liturgy, a blessing of the bread (‘Artoklasia’) was performed for the health of Metropolitan Methodios and the family members of Stephen Kalivas, who dedicated an icon of Saint Methodios, Patriarch of Constantinople, to the Dormition Church of Somerville. It is reminded that Saint Methodios was one was of the hierarchs who defended the honor and veneration of holy icons during the iconoclast controversy.
Metropolitan Methodios often reminds the clergy and the lay members of the Church that in this modern era of ‘so-called knowledge’, it is the living image of Christ, the human being created in the image of God, that is at risk.
A festive meal for everyone followed in the community hall.
CHESAPEAKE, MARYLAND – With a blessing ceremony and exhortative words from Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, the camping season began at the Metropolis’ camps named ‘The Good Shepherd’, located in Chesapeake, MD.
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba scored three minutes apart in the second half, and Colombia advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday.
NICOSIA – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis accepted an invitation from the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides to visit Cyprus for events marking the 50th dark anniversary of the Turkish invasions of Cyprus in 1974.
