x

May 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

SPORTS

Nadal Overpowered by Hurkacz at Italian Open in His 1st Meeting with a Top-10 Player in 1½ Years

May 11, 2024
By Associated Press
Italy Tennis Open
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after winning a point during her match against YuliaPutintseva, of Kazakhstan, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Saturday, May 11, 2024.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — There was no doubting Rafael Nadal’s commitment and desire during his first meeting with a top-10 player in 1½ years.

Nadal’s surgically repaired hip and his 37-year-old legs just didn’t provide him with the necessary means to be competitive enough on Saturday as ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz overpowered the 22-time Grand Slam champion on the Spaniard’s beloved clay for a 6-1, 6-3 victory in the third round of the Italian Open.

Nadal, who is still regaining his fitness after missing nearly all of 2023 with a hip injury that required surgery, appeared slow at times and lacked the lucidness to finish off points.

Twice in the first set, Nadal missed drop shot attempts to hand Hurkacz breaks of his serve.

Then early in the second set, Nadal lacked oomph on a backhand volley, allowing Hurkacz to reply with a forehand up the line that clipped the net and landed in for another break.

On the changeovers, Nadal sat hunched over, sweat dripping from his headband and deep in thought for solutions that he couldn’t find.

Now, Nadal will need to dig deeper on the practice court if wants to be competitive one last time at the French Open, where he is the record 14-time champion. Roland Garros starts on May 26.

Nadal has indicated this will be his final season on tour and fans inside Campo Centrale tried to encourage the record 10-time Rome champion with chants of “Ole Ole Ole, Ra-fa, Ra-fa.”

Nadal hadn’t faced a top-10 player since beating No. 4 Casper Ruud at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Novak Djokovic said he was “fine” after accidentally getting knocked on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs after his opening win on Friday.

But Djokovic wasn’t taking any further chances when he showed up at the Foro Italico for practice on Saturday, putting on a biking helmet when he met with fans again.

Second-ranked Jannik Sinner and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz both withdrew before the tournament because of injuries.

In the women’s tournament, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-4 for her eighth consecutive win.

Swiatek trailed 4-1 in the second set but then won five straight games after saving four break points to hold for 2-4.

“I needed to get my focus together,” Swiatek said. “I know that I can play good tennis because I did it in the first set. So I just wanted to come back to being solid and really work for the points, because, she’s really changing the rhythm, so it’s not easy to play against her.”

Having won the Madrid Open last week, Swiatek is attempting to become the first woman to win the “dirt double” since Serena Williams in 2013. She’s already a two-time Rome champion.

Nadal was Swiatek’s role model.

“He’s a huge inspiration,” Swiatek said. “He’s basically the only idol I ever had in my life. So it’s great that he’s back to play some tennis.”

Also, Paula Badoa rallied past Diana Shnaider 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at a WTA 1000 event for the first time since her quarterfinal appearance in Rome last year.

Hurkacz will next face 25th-seeded Tomas Etcheverry, who eliminated Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-3, 7-5.

Also advancing was 21st-seeded Nicolas Jarry, who saved seven set points in the second set to overcome Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi and a partisan crowd with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) win.

Serbian qualifier Hamad Medjedovic beat 30th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-4.

___
By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
Mike Budenholzer Agrees to Coach Phoenix Suns, AP Source Says

PHOENIX (AP) — Mike Budenholzer has agreed to coach the Phoenix Suns, according to a person familiar with the decision, as the franchise turns to the man who beat them in the 2021 NBA Finals.

SPORTS
Nuggets Bounce Back with 117-90 Blowout of Timberwolves behind 24 Points from Energized Murray
SPORTS
Ancelotti Faces Goalkeeper Dilemma ahead of Champions League Final. Courtois or Lunin?

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scores of Starving and Sick Pelicans Are Found Along the California Coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died.

NEW YORK – The members of the committee for the New York Greek Independence Parade that was held on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on April 14 expressed the hope that the next parade will be even more successful than this year's – and without the numerous difficulties that needed to be overcome.

You can find Greek restaurants just about anywhere in the world, of course – we’re waiting for a South Pole opening – but you’re in luck if you’re in The Philippines because Akrotiri Real Greek Restobar has been in Manila for six years.

MAY 11TH: On this day in 1771, Laskarina Bouboulina, the Greek naval commander and heroine of the Greek War of Independence of 1821, was born in a prison in Constantinople and was immediately part of a revolutionary family.

Dear Stavroula, I am 28 years old and in a relationship for three years with a woman a little older than me.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.