x

December 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

WORLD

N. Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Capable of Reaching Japan

December 18, 2022
By Associated Press
Koreas Tensions
People watch a TV screen showing a news program about North Korea's missile launch with file footage, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (Shin Jun-hee/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL — North Korea test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles with a potential range of striking Japan on Sunday, in a possible protest of Tokyo’s adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China.

The launches came two days after the North claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland.

The two missiles traveled from the country’s northwest Tongchangri area about 500 kilometers (310 miles) at a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers (340 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to the South Korean and Japanese governments.

South Korea’s military described both missiles as medium-range weapons that were launched at a steep angle, suggesting they could have traveled farther if fired at a standard trajectory. North Korea usually tests medium- and longer-range missiles at a high angle to avoid neighboring countries, though it fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan in October, forcing Tokyo to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.

In an emergency meeting, top South Korean security officials deplored North Korea’s continued provocations that they said came despite “the plight of its citizens moaning in hunger and cold due to a serious food shortage.” They said South Korea will boost a trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

Japanese Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino separately criticized North Korea for threatening the safety of Japan, the region and the international community. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the launches highlight the destabilizing impact of North Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. It said the U.S. commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan “remain ironclad.”

Kwon Yong Soo, a former professor at Korea National Defense University in South Korea, said North Korea likely tested its Pukguksong-2 missile, a solid-fueled, land-based variant of its Pukguksong family of missiles that can be fired from submarines. Kwon said that flight details of the weapons tested Sunday were similar to those of the Pukguksong-2’s two known tests in 2017.

Kwon said the Pukguksong-2 can fly about 1,200-2,000 kilometers (745-1,240 miles) if it’s launched at a normal trajectory, a range enough to strike key facilities in Japan, including U.S. military installations there. Some experts say the Pukguksong-2 is nuclear-capable.

“North Korea staged an armed protest with a land version of a submarine-launched ballistic missile that it can fire quickly in response” to the Japanese national security strategy, Kwon said.

Some observers say North Korea might have tested a newly developed medium-range missile that can still reach Japan.

On Friday, the Japanese government adopted a national security strategy that would allow it to carry out preemptive strikes and fire powerful cruise missiles to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China and North Korea. That was a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle. The Japanese strategy names China as “the biggest strategic challenge” — before North Korea and Russia — to Japan’s efforts to ensure peace, safety and stability for itself and the international community.

Sunday’s launch is the North’s first public weapons test since it launched last month its developmental, longest-range liquid-fueled Hwasong-17 ICBM capable of reaching the entire U.S. homeland. Earlier this year, North Korea test-launched a variety of other missiles at a record pace.

North Korea has defended its weapons testing as self-defense measures to cope with the expanded U.S.-South Korea military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. But some experts say North Korea likely used its rivals’ military training as an excuse to enlarge its arsenal and increase leverage in future negotiations with the U.S. to win sanctions relief and other concessions.

“In the face of mounting diplomatic pressure after an unprecedented year for North Korean missile tests, the Kim regime is determined to show no weakness ahead of its New Year’s political events,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

On Friday, North Korea said it tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon the previous day, a development that experts say could allow it to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland.

North Korea will likely use the motor to build a solid-fueled ICBM, which is among a list of high-tech weapons systems that leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to build to deal with what he calls U.S. hostility, experts say.

All of North Korea’s existing ICBMs use liquid propellant, which must be added to the weapons before they’re fired. This makes it relatively easier for outsiders to spot their launch preparations via satellites. But fuel in solid-propellant rockets is already loaded inside, so it shortens launch preparation times, increases their mobility and makes it harder for outsiders to learn what’s happening ahead of liftoff. North Korea already has a growing arsenal of short-range, solid-fueled ballistic missiles targeting key locations in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there.

Kwon, the former professor, said North Korea could test-fire a solid-fueled ICBM designed to reach the U.S. West Coast as early as the first half of next year.

Some experts speculate North Korea already has functioning nuclear-tipped missiles that can hit the entire U.S. and its allies South Korea and Japan, given the number of years it has spent on its nuclear program. But others say the country is still years away from acquiring such weapons, noting it has yet to publicly prove it has a technology to build warheads small enough to be placed on missiles or protect warheads from the harsh conditions of atmospheric reentry.

RELATED

WORLD
Israel Deports Palestinian Activist to France

JERUSALEM — Israel said it deported a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France early Sunday, claiming he has ties to a banned militant group, despite objections from the French government.

WORLD
Malaysia Landslide Death Toll Rises to 23, 10 More Missing
WORLD
Qatar Offers World Cup Visitors an Introduction to Islam

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Australia…In Search of Hellenes and Hippocrates – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The vision of the Greek global medical community, inspired by Hippocrates, the Father of Clinical Medicine, took us from Bucharest to the 7th stop of journey of the Global Doctors Hippocratic Institute and the pulse of the Greek community of Australia: festive Melbourne! Together with Dr.

SEOUL — North Korea test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles with a potential range of striking Japan on Sunday, in a possible protest of Tokyo’s adoption of a new security strategy to push for more offensive footing against North Korea and China.

ATHENS — The Greek Parliament has approved the country’s first budget in 13 years not to be drafted under the supervision of the country’s creditors.

Despite not aggressively marketing wine – in a country where it's been produced since ancient times – Greek still was named the 18th best wine destinations for tourists and in the top 10 in Europe.

ATHENS - "The Finance Minister answered comprehensively quoting figures and making a comparison between the four-year term of SYRIZA and the four-year term of New Democracy.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.