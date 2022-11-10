Mykonos and Santorini Presented at WTM in London

Tourism

LONDON – With eyes turned on the promising tourist season of 2023, the team of the Mykonos – Santorini, by FlyinToGreece programme, led by the “Ambassador Mykonos Promo – HACC New York” and representative of the MTC Group Tourism Consulting Company, Kostas Skagias, was in London to participate in this year’s World Travel Market, which ended on November 9, 2022.

The team of Mykonos – Santorini, by FlyinToGreece, as emphasised in an announcement, will explore the new landscape that is being formed on the tourist map in the post-Covid-19 era, while promoting the authenticity of Greek destinations and the reliable and high-level businesses.

A special emphasis, as every year, will be on attracting visitors of high income profile and tourist buyers of luxury tourism. To inform them, interactive printed materials as well as digital applications will be used, designed by a team of experts in modern technologies and tourism from London, New York and the Mykonos Promo team of the MTC Group, according to the announcement.