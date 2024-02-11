x

February 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

My Teenager Doesn’t Have a Cell Phone, and Neither Should Yours

February 11, 2024
By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros
Instagram-Accounts Locked
FILE - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

I am far from being an expert on how to raise teenagers. After all, I’ve only been at it for a couple of months; my older daughter turned 13. A recent news item, though, prompted me to publicly and proudly announce that my teen doesn’t have a cell phone, and to boldly impose my unsolicited advice on everyone else by declaring: and neither should yours.

Ultimately, there’s no objective right and wrong to parenting, and differing approaches in no way reflect how devoted and loving a parent is. It’s a matter of opinion, and I am hereby sharing mine.

A middle school in North Carolina recently removed the mirrors from its bathrooms because too many kids were going in for long bathroom breaks, during which they were making TikTok videos. Never mind that I think TikTok is a Chinese surveillance system and that as a result of the cavalcade of buffoons we have running our government, we probably won’t figure that out for at least another decade. Let’s just pretend that the kids were taking selfies or making phonecalls instead. The ‘solution’ of removing the mirrors is frightening because those who made it woefully lack common sense, and yet they’re apparently in positions of authority, entrusted to educate children. I’m surprised they didn’t think of removing the bathrooms altogether.
The obvious thing to do was to take away the students’ phones. Kids shouldn’t have phones anyway.
Admittedly, our situation is a little different than most. Our teen receives a hybrid education, online at home and also face-to-face at a parent-run co-op for distance and home school learners. Since it’s parent-run, my wife and I are there sometimes, and when we’re not, a bunch of other parents are, who are friends of ours and can easily contact us if ever there’s a need.

I was anticipating my daughter’s complaints about not having a cellphone. Thankfully, there weren’t too many. “But all my friends have phones” is the common bone of contention. My response: “they’re not lucky enough – like you are – to have parents who know better.” That’s our standard answer for many complaints, such as: “why don’t we ever eat at McDonald’s?” (though she appreciated the toxicity of fast food at an early age and would never ask nowadays).

Nonetheless, my daughter still gets to be a teenager and do all the fun, sneaky things kids do: such as secretly pass notes during in-person class, and privately message with her friends during online lessons. She has time to socialize with her friends – to talk about everything from which band they like to which boy they think is cute – without parents listening in.

What about parents who aren’t in that situation, whose children go to traditional brick-and-mortar schools every day? In this day and age of child trafficking, when parents won’t even let their kids walk to the corner store by themselves, isn’t it better for everyone’s piece of mind if they have a phone? Ok, sure, but not a smartphone. If the rationale behind school-age children having phones is so that parents can call or text them, and vice versa, whenever they need to, fine. But they don’t need an app for that. Or a camera. Or social media.

In fact, now there are programmable phones made especially for kids and teens, which can only make or receive calls and texts to and from specific numbers, and 911.

Smartphones are an awful enough habit for adults to indulge in; there’s no need to get kids hooked on them at such a young age. A couple of years back I read the book ‘Digital Minimalism’, by Georgetown computer science professor Cal Newport. Though Newport is a millennial and teaches about computers, he’s never had a social media account. The book didn’t cause me to get off the grid completely (that would’ve meant, among other things, mailing a physical copy of my column every week to TNH for publication!), but I’ve significantly cut down. I have a home office that I shut down on most nights right before dinner, and there’s no more web surfing after that for the rest of the night. As for using my phone, sure I’ll message a friend or family member, check the score of a game, or even Google the cast and crew of a film I saw a few years ago to remember the name of a particular actor. But I’m not glued to my phone, at least not nearly as much as I used to be.

I wrote a column in 2013 about being in a remote Greek village where Internet was spotty, and spending evenings with my wife, our then-toddler daughter, and our friend and her tween daughter: talking, laughing, and teaching the tween how to play backgammon – not online, but on a set made of wood. There’s a lot to be said for cutting down on a digital diet. Just as giving up cigarettes is easier if you haven’t been hooked on them since you were a kid, so is giving up TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Less phone time means less opportunity to be scammed on the Internet, to walk and text at the same time and consequently walk into a wall (or worse), a habit which can lead into an even more dangerous one – driving and texting. It can mean more time to channel one’s creativity into more meaningful outlets, such as learning to play a musical instrument, roller skate, ride a horse, etc.

The first schools date back to about 2700 BC. Cell phones became popular in the 1990s. Students were doing just fine all those centuries without them.

RELATED

Letter to Editor
Letter to the Editor: Greek-Americans in Sports News – Karlaftis, Kokinis, and Lappas

To the Editor:   It is noteworthy that the American Football Conference’s Championship game on January 28, between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs included two Greek-American sports luminaries.

Editorial
Don’t Cry over Hellenism…
Columnists
Historical Observations: The Greek Campaign in Ukraine, 1919

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

ATHENS - Although Greek farmers have been promised some additional state aid, they are continuing protests demanding more and using tractors to block some roads before a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

ATHENS - In a bid to ease a backlog of some 50,000 operations - some delayed more than a year - Greece’s Health ministry said it will pay for the surgeries for those on waiting lists the longest.

MELBOURNE - This is the naked truth.

FEBRUARY 12TH: On this day in 1954, Tzimis (‘Tzimakos’ as he was often called) Panousis, the Greek singer, songwriter, and stand-up comedian, was born to a refugee family from Asia Minor.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.