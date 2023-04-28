Guest Viewpoints

Jesus on the Cross cried out to His Father: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (Matt. 27:46; Mk. 15:34). In his suffering, He feels that even God has abandoned Him. It is a feeling that identifies the crucified Lord with the unjust suffering and affliction of righteous people who, in the midst of their incomprehensible plight, [feel] God has abandoned them.

The crucified Jesus chose to urgently address in prayer His Father by reciting Psalm 22. It begins by expressing the wonder of why God abandoned the righteous sufferer. Verses 1–21a describe the debilitating conditions of a righteous person suffering immensely because God abandoned him. Still, despite the divine forsakenness, he acknowledges his dependence on God, the source of his life and well-being. Then, in verses 21b-31, after hearing the urgent petition of the righteous sufferer, God becomes once again present in his life, bringing his blessing and a new life. In Psalm 22, the early Church identifies the suffering of Jesus verses 21b–31, and in the rest of the Psalm, the miracle of God’s intervention by raising Jesus from the dead.

Since the crucified Jesus prayed to his Father by reciting Psalm 22, it would be instructive for us to study the Psalm and learn how to address God in times of suffering, hoping to feel His redemptive presence through the risen Christ.

Psalm 22 narrates the experiences of a forsaken, righteous, suffering person in an intimate relationship with God. He remembers with gratitude what God had done in the past for Israel and His people, including himself.

“In you our ancestors trusted;

they trusted, and you delivered them.

To you, they cried and were saved;

In you, they trusted and were not put to shame” (vs. 4-5).

But now, the Psalmist and the people of Israel are experiencing unjustifiable suffering and oppression and wonder why God has abandoned them, reducing life to unbearable and incomprehensible misery. The Psalmist portrays his condition of grief, helplessness, and complete social failure by using, in an extended narrative, three quite different images of rapacious adversaries (vv. 12–13), personal [affliction], physical disintegration (vv. 14–15), and social [mis]treatment – “as good as dead” (vv. 16–18).

The affliction that the people of Israel and the Psalmist are experiencing is attributed to God’s absence from their lives. The Psalmist, with a sense of urgency, questions God why He has chosen not to be present in his life:

“Why are you so far from helping me, from the words of my groaning?

O my God, I cry by day, but you do not answer; and by night but find not rest.” (v.1a-2)

Psalm 22 reflects the belief of the people of Israel that a serious, engaged petition can mobilize God to salvific action that He would not otherwise undertake. If God is reminded of what He has done in the past, He could be motivated to be once again actively present in the lives of His people and do what He has done for them in the past (v. 3-5). Asking for God’s return and presence assumes that God’s remoteness and detachment have permitted troubles to occupy the void left by His divine absence. So, if God comes near and is present, He will turn a circumstance of trouble into one of well-being.

Despite blaming God’s absence from his life for the suffering that he is experiencing, the Psalmist acknowledges that he has nowhere to turn to for help except God. Only if God is present and active in his life can the spiraling experience of the forces of suffering and death be reversed. “But you, O Lord, do not be far away! O my help, come quickly to my aid!” (v.19).

He pleads: “Do not be far from me, for trouble is near, and there is no one to help” (v.11). God is the only one who can rescue him from his affliction. The Psalmist confesses that since his birth, his life entirely depends on God for its sustenance.

Suddenly, the Psalmist drastically changes his tone. Something decisive has happened. The Psalmist voices no more distress but only amazement and gratitude. God has become attentive to his plight. God’s active presence creates a new situation that the Psalmist needs to share with his “brothers and sisters.”

“I will tell of your name to my brothers and sisters; In the midst of the congregation, I will praise you:

You who fear the Lord, praise him!…

For he did not despise or abhor

the affliction of the afflicted;

he did not hide his face from me,

but heard when I cried to him” (v 22-24).

Thus, the dramatic movement of the Psalm affirms God, who comes into circumstances of death and gives new life. Sorrow is turned to joy. Psalm 22 refuses to accept the present circumstances of suffering and proclaims that God, through His presence, can advance the well-being of His people. The survival and well-being of the world depend on God’s providential active presence and care. The absence of God causes suffering; only God can reverse it through His presence. Suffering is fundamentally alien to God’s intention for His people. This new vision of life for all people living in the presence of God is expressed in the Book of Revelation.

“God will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself will be with them; he will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away” (Rev. 21:3-4).