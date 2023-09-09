‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Premiered September 8

Cinema

This image released by Focus Features shows, from left, John Corbett, Maria Vacratsis, Melina Kotselou, Nia Vardalos, Elena Kampouris, Andrea Martin and Elias Kacavas in a scene from "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3." (Yannis Drakoulidis/Focus Features via AP)

NEW YORK – ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ is back, or rather, its second sequel is. Around the world, Greek and non-Greeks alike can’t wait see what their friends in the Portakalos family have been up to.

On September 8, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was released by Focus Features, and let the stories – and the gossip, begin.

The millennia-old history of the Hellenic diaspora is replete both with blessings and curses, the latter – which was far more painful before the Internet and even telephones – includes being so far away from loved ones for so long. So, Greeks are used to long waits between visits with friends – in this case, seven years since the sequel came out in 2016 (the original hit the big screen in 2002).

Once again, viewers will enjoy a romantic comedy film written and directed by Nia Vardalos. The third installment stars Vardalos as the irrepressible Toula Portokalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Lainie Kazan, and Andrea Martin. One actor who will truly be missed is the beloved Michael Constantine, who died in 2021.

The filming took place in Athens and Corfu in 2022, and the official synopsis reads: “After travelling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman attempts to locate her deceased father’s childhood friends.”

In other words: “Anything can happen.”

The Loukoumi Make a Difference Foundation held an advanced screening on September 6 at the Showcase Cinema DeLux Ridge Hill in Yonkers, NY.

Along for the ride commercially – and enhancing the cinematic journey for viewers – are numerous promotions related to MBFGW III across the United States and even in Greece and elsewhere. Dedham House of Pizza in Massachusetts is launching a limited-time Greek menu just in time for the movie premiere, and Hellenic Aesthetic also celebrated My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 with a special limited edition candle inspired by the film available in store only on September 7, a free $25 gift card while supplies lasted, and Stray Dog Gin poured delicious cocktails from 5-7 PM.

Readers of The National Herald last week learned about the ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Limited Edition Cocktail kit’ of the makers of the wonderful Metaxa beverages, which was described as “your personal passport to an unforgettable Grecian tasting adventure. Transport yourself into the vibrant world of the Portokalos family, with each sip taking you on a journey through the rich heritage and flavors of Greece.”

Geia mas! Opa!