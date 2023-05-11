x

May 11, 2023

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Official Trailer Now Available (Vid)

May 11, 2023
By The National Herald
IMG_4506
John Corbett and Nia Vardalos. Photo: My Big Fat Greek Wedding/Instagram

LOS ANGELES – The first official trailer for the highly anticipated My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has been released by Focus Features, Variety reported on May 11.

For the third film, Nia Vardalos is back as the star and screenwriter, as she was for the first two films, and this time also serves as director.

“Vardalos will lead the film alongside her former and returning co-stars John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, and Lainie Kazan,” Variety reported, adding that “a couple of new faces have joined the cast, including Elias Kacavas and Melina Kotselou.”

Greek-American actor Michael Constantine, who played the patriarch of the Portokalos family, Gus, passed away in 2021and this third film will include a tribute to the beloved character actor.

“The original Big Fat Greek Wedding premiered in 2002 and became the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time, earning a total of $368 million worldwide over the course of nearly one calendar year of play at the box office,” Variety reported.

Produced by Greek-American Rita Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks, the first film earned Vardalos a Golden Globe nomination for acting and an Academy Award nomination for her screenplay.

A TV-series based on the film appeared on CBS in 2003, but only lasted seven episodes before declining ratings led to its cancellation. The film’s sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, released in 2016, was produced with a bigger budget ($18 million), than the original film’s $5 million, and grossed $90.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Vardalos was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the daughter of Greek-Canadian parents Doreen Christakos, a bookkeeper and homemaker, and Constantine ‘Gus’ Vardalos, a land developer born in Kalavryta.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 premieres in theaters on September 8.

Watch the trailer:

The National Herald

