May 19, 2022

Cinema

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Comeback to Be Filmed in Corfu

May 19, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
FILE - Cast members, from left, Louis Mandylor, Nia Vardalos, Lainie Kazan and Michael Constantine, of the new CBS comedy series
FILE - Cast members, from left, Louis Mandylor, Nia Vardalos, Lainie Kazan and Michael Constantine, of the new CBS comedy series "My Big Fat Greek Life," based on the hit film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," rehearse a scene on the set in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Rene Macura, File)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s cast is preparing for a part three of the hit film series. According to Corfu News, the filming is set to take place in Corfu.

Thirteen months after being given the green light for a third instalment of the story created by Greek-Canadian screenwriter and actress Nia Vardalos, it was announced that My Big Fat Greek Wedding will be filmed in Greece.

A few months ago, Vardalos posted a video on Instagram letting fans know that the script had been completed, but production had yet to start.

“Yes, it is true that for over a year we have been trying to film a script that I wrote called My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. But what is also true is that we’re not filming. We are an independent film company and apparently, independent films cannot get insurance. When we get film insurance, we are going to Greece to film, she said.

While there have not been many details regarding the storyline of the third film, what we do know, as reported by the Greek Herald, is that Toula’s mother, Maria (played by Lainie Kazan), brother Nick (played by Louis Mandylor), and cousin Nikki (played by Gia Carides) will all be returning. Vardalos took the opportunity to also share that this film will be a tribute to the late Michael Constantine (the actor that played Gus Portokalos), who passed away in August last year.

“He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon,” she continued, explaining that the various COVID-19 variants “have made indies difficult, but we are hopeful.”

 

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

