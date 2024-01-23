Music Therapy with Makaria Psiliteli at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria

Makaria Psiliteli, Vasilis Lekkas and Manolis Androulidakis take their bows at the conclusion of the concert. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)
ASTORIA – After the successful dinner-dance on January 13, the Greek Cultural Center (GCC) continues the celebration of its 50 years with a series of presentations on Creative Arts Therapies, beginning with A Journey into Music Therapy with Makaria Psiliteli, on Sunday, January 28, 3 PM, at the GCC, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria.
Admission is free and the presentation is in English with Greek translation as needed.
Music can be a safe medium to experience and explore parts of the self that are difficult to communicate with words. Music Therapy, as a clinical approach, touches the artistic/creative human nature and awakens their potential for self-actualization during the creative process, as noted by Dr. Dora Psaltopoulou.
The American Music Therapy Association states that “Music Therapy is the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship by a credentialed professional who has completed an approved music therapy program. Music therapy interventions can address a variety of healthcare and educational goals including promoting wellness, managing stress, alleviating pain, expressing feelings, enhancing memory, improving communication, promoting physical rehabilitation, and more.
The lecture will be an introduction to Music Therapy. Some of the components that will be discussed are:
What is Music Therapy?
How does Music Therapy work (therapeutic qualities in music, creative process)?
Who can have Music Therapy?
Introductory experiential exercises (active musicing and receptive music listening).
How could Music therapy help?
The lecture will also in the presentation of short clinical case studies.
Makaria Psiliteli LCAT, MA, MT-BC, MIT, is a music psychotherapist, a singer, and a percussionist. She completed her studies in Greece in Aristotelian University of Thessaloniki in Sports and Physical Education and in State Conservatory of Thessaloniki in Symphonic Orchestra Percussion. She also received her diploma in Music Therapy in Greece, with Dr. Dora Psaltopoulou and her master’s degree in Music Psychotherapy from New York University. She is a Licensed Creative Arts Therapist and Certified Music and Imagery Therapist.
Psiliteli lives in New York City and works in private practice with adults dealing with anxiety, depression, trauma and PTSD, the elderly and dementia, and children with emotional challenges and in the Autistic spectrum. She is also supervising graduate music therapy students in the University of Macedonia in Greece.
Psiliteli continues to serve the Greek music, singing and playing percussion in the Greek-American community.
More information about the presentations is available by calling the Greek Cultural Center: 718-726-7329.
