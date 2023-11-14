x

November 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Music

Music Review: Bob Dylan’s ‘The Complete Budokan 1978’ Box Set is a Welcomed Release, Flute and All

November 14, 2023
By Associated Press
Music Review - Bob Dylan
This cover image released by Sony Legacy Recordings shows "The Complete Budokan 1978" by Bob Dylan. (Sony Legacy Recordings via AP)

Bob Dylan with flute and saxophone isn’t for everyone.

But that’s what you get with “The Complete Budokan 1978,” a deluxe box set presenting two live shows at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Hall, from a tour that has been derided in some corners as “Dylan going Vegas.”

The extravagantly packaged four-disc set expands upon the 1979 “Bob Dylan at Budokan” live record that caught Dylan in Japan on just the second week of his 1978 world tour that would run for 10 months.

The tour started after the widely acclaimed Rolling Thunder guerilla tours across the United States in 1975 and 1976, and just before Dylan’s conversion to Christianity in 1979.

In fact, Dylan has pointed to a fan throwing a small silver cross on stage in November 1978 as helping to spur his conversion. But that’s a story for another time, and one that was explored deeply in the “Trouble No More” box set released in 2017.

“The Complete Budokan 1978” includes full concerts from Feb. 28 and March 1, 1978 with Dylan breaking out dramatically reworked versions of his well-known songs complete with backing singers, violin, flute and saxophone. Even today, 45 years later, the arrangements are striking for how far afield they are from the recorded versions.

A chipper, violin-heavy instrumental version of “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” opens both concerts and sets the mood.

On “Mr. Tambourine Man,” Dylan speeds up the tempo with the flute front and center. And on “I Threw it All Away,” the backing singers are given a prominent role as Dylan tinkers with the lyrics. If you ever wanted to hear “All Along the Watchtower” with flute, now is your chance.

It can be jarring for those not already well-versed with the original 1979 live release. But for Dylan fans who have eschewed this period of his career, there are hidden gems here worth uncovering.

“The Man in Me,” in just its sixth time played live and with new lyrics, is beautifully delivered, complete with a saxophone solo. “One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later),” from 1966’s “Blonde on Blonde” also shines under a dramatic reworking, with the backing singers and sax giving the song new dimensions.

The packaging is top notch, with an expansive 12-by-12 inch photo book, liner notes and a box of memorabilia that includes two posters, replicated tour program, tickets and flyers.

 

RELATED

Music
Prince’s Puffy ‘Purple Rain’ Shirt and other Pieces from Late Singer’s Wardrobe Go up for Auction

BOSTON — Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician's sartorial splendor in an online auction this week.

Music
Book Review: Rock ‘n’ Roller and Rush Pioneer Geddy Lee Goes Deep in His Memoir, ‘My Effin’ Life’
Literature
Book Review: Mitch Albom Spins Moving Holocaust Tale in ‘The Little Liar’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Hollywood Actors Union Board Approves Strike-Ending Deal as Leaders Tout Money Gains and AI Rights

Board members from Hollywood's actors union voted Friday to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, with the union's leadership touting the gains made in weeks of methodical negotiations.

The world is off track in its efforts to curb global warming in 41 of 42 important measurements and is even heading in the wrong direction in six crucial ways, a new international report calculates.

LAS VEGAS — The famous fountains at the Bellagio won't be very visible this week amid the roar of Formula One racing on the Las Vegas Strip, and gondoliers won't be serenading tourists at the Venetian resort.

ATHENS - Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Tuesday launched the book-building process to offer 20% of its equity stake in National Bank.

ACAPULCO, Mexico — During the first minutes of Oct.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.