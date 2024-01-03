Museum Will Be Built Over Ancient Mass Grave at Niarchos Foundation

Culture

ATHENS – A mass grave of 80 shackled skeletons discovered during digging for the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center construction will be covered with a museum to protect and mark the site, and showcase it for visitors.

The Culture Ministry said it will send out a request for bids to pick who will construct the shell type covering of the ancient grave found during a 2016 excavation that dates to the 7th Century B.C.

They were believed victims of mass executions, chained together, killed and buried on the spot that was then called Phaleron but now called Faliro, the cultural center one of the most popular places in Athens and Greece.

Based on the preliminary design, the museum will consist of an underground space of 450 square meters (538.2 square feet) where the finds will be protected in controlled environmental conditions, and an underground space for educational material, operating infrastructure and visitor service areas.

The project, included in the Recovery Fund with a budget of approximately 6.5 million euros ($7.11 million) is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The site is mostly a dirt cover now where temporary exhibitions are displayed.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni paid a visit to the premises, the cultural center having also an indoor display depicting an image of chained buried remains of the victims believed killed for reasons unknown.

They were buried at their execution site in three clusters. The first included two groups of skeletons whose bindings were no longer extant but presumed from their bodies’ positions.

In the second, their hands were bound from behind, in non-metal material; and in the third cluster, skeletons were still wearing iron shackles on their wrists in a gruesome depiction of their grim fate.

In a statement on Mendoni’s visit, the ministry said that the conservation work lasted until 2022 but due to environmental factors including humidity, proximity to the acquifer horizon, salt formation and continuous recrystallization, the Central Archaeological Council approved the embedded skeletons’ temporary removal to a nearby site, where they were placed on a foundation of concrete.

The ministry said the goal is to ensure the structure is in harmony with the environment at the SNFCC Esplanade, and that there is a sparse underground shell to reinstall the shackled skeletons, allowing visitors to understand it.