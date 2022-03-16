x

March 16, 2022

Museum of Cycladic Art Presents 9th Kids’ Contest- KALLOS: For Me This Is Beauty

March 16, 2022
By The National Herald
1. Photo Paris Tavitian Museum of Cycladic Art
The Museum of Cycladic Art’s 9th kid’s contest, titled KALLOS: For me, this is Beauty, is presented virtually for the second time and is accepting submissions of artwork through April 17. Photo: Paris Tavitian / Museum of Cycladic Art

ATHENS – Beauty is all around us, in nature and in people, in art and architecture, and in poetry and music. For you, what is beauty?

The Museum of Cycladic Art’s 9th kid’s contest, titled KALLOS: For me, this is Beauty, is presented virtually for the second time. Inspired by the archaeological exhibition KALLOS: The Ultimate Beauty, the Museum of Cycladic Art invites children ages 4-15 to play a puzzle-like game and create an image that captures beauty.

Choose your favorite colors and materials and create, within the outline of the puzzle, what you consider beautiful.

At the end of the contest, your puzzle piece will join other children’s puzzle pieces in a digital exhibition.

The deadline for the artwork is April 17.

The selection committee includes ceramicist Eleni Vernadaki; fashion designer Mary Katrantzou; artist, designer and architect Xara Marantidou; curator, art consultant Andreas Melas; artist, sculptor Michail Pirgelis; and Athens Comics Library Founder Dr. Lida Tsene.

On May 18, International Museum Day, the digital painting exhibition starts where all the children’s works will be posted online.

As part of the competition, the Museum of Cycladic Art collaborates again this year with the International Dance Festival of Kalamata. Children from Kalamata who participate in the competition will see their works in July in an exhibition that will be organized at the Dance Hall of Kalamata as part of the 28th International Dance Festival of Kalamata.

The digital platform https://kidscontest.cycladic.gr/, however, is not only the competition: Children can browse it all year round and participate in a series of activities:

The Learn section is the educational part of the children’s competition, where children learn, search and discuss, at school or at home, topics related to History, Art, and the world around us. Activities are a field of inspiration, mobilization, reflection, participation, and expression.

In the Activities section, every month there is something new to discover including Home Activities in which kids experiment with different techniques and with a variety of materials, School Activities planned by the educational programs department of the Museum of Cycladic Art for kids and their school, and Art for Everyone specially designed activities for children with disabilities, as art is and will always be for everyone!

The 9th kids’ contest and the digital platform are held with the support of Eurolife FFH, a strategic partner of the Museum of Cycladic Art.

More information is available online: https://kidscontest.cycladic.gr/en/.

