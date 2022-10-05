Museum of Cycladic Art Offers Free Guided Tours in Greek Sign Language

The Museum of Cycladic Art is offering free guided tours of its permanent collection in Greek sign language. Photo: Paris Tavitian / Museum of Cycladic Art
ATHENS – With the aim of making its exhibitions accessible to all social groups, the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens offers, for the first time, organized tours of its permanent collections for the deaf and hard of hearing in Greek sign language, in collaboration with HandsUp – the first Sign Language Interpreter agency in Hellas. From this Thursday, October 6 at 6 PM and every first Thursday of the month at the same time, a guided tour – with a different theme each time – will be held for people with hearing problems. The guided tours are offered free of charge and are carried out with the support of the Antonios and Ioannis Angelikousis Foundation. The topic of the guided tour will be announced every month on https://cycladic.gr/.
The guided tours in Greek sign language are an activity of the social program for people with disabilities (PWD) of the Museum of Cycladic Art. In addition to the guided tours, please note that on cycladic.gr, information about visiting the museum is available in Greek Sign Language, as well as at the entrance of the museum via a video in sign language. In the permanent exhibition of Cycladic Art, a video has been designed and included with a recorded tour of the Greek Sign Language with Greek subtitles as well as the international meanings with English subtitles.
To participate in the guided tours, advance reservation is necessary, by phone: 210 7228321-3 (135) or via email: magiostratiti@cycladic.gr.
The maximum number of participants is 15. More information is available online: www.cycladic.gr.
