Museum of Cycladic Art of Athens Hosts Rockefeller Center Fundraiser

Arts

ATHENS – In the presence of many benefactors as well as fans of the work and exhibits of the Museum of Cycladic Art of Athens, a Benefit Dinner was held at the renowned Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

The theme of the event was ‘A Journey to the Cycladic Islands Back in Time’, and it was both a fundraising and informational event. The Museum’s president and CEO Sandra Marinopoulos stressed that the Cycladic heritage has a history that goes back through centuries, indeed, millennia, into the depths of history, justifying calls for the support of the Museum.

The Museum of Cycladic Art counts among its activities organizing inspiring exhibitions, offering a multifaceted educational program to schools and families, addressing the needs of vulnerable social groups, and presenting its permanent collections to the general public.

Supporters include charitable foundations, corporations, and private individuals who have been friends of the Museum in the past and present.