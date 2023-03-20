Museum of Cycladic Art 3-Part Thematic Exhibition ReThinking Runs March 20-July 27

Arts

ATHENS – As part of the ‘ReInHerit’ project, funded by the ‘Horizon2020’ program of the European Union, the Museum of Cycladic Art (MCA) in Athens, the Graz Museum in Austria, and the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia collaborated and developed three thematic exhibitions with the title ‘ReThinking.’ The ‘ReThinking’ exhibitions focus on social issues which have been relevant to the world from antiquity to the present day: identities, social conflicts, craftsmanship. The exhibitions aim to explore the question of how objects can be presented in the museum space when the original itself cannot be exhibited. Each thematic exhibition features three objects selected from the collections of each of the three museums involved in the project. After being presented at the museum where it was originally conceived, each exhibition will travel to Austria, Greece, and Cyprus respectively, in order to tell a special story under the broad theme of social issues.

ReThinking Identities: Gender, Diversity, Discrimination, the first of the thematic exhibitions will be hosted at the MCA March 20-May 8, followed by ReThinking Conflicts, May 18-June 15, and concluding with ReThinking Craftsmanship, June 29-July 27.

The three museums have also developed three digital exhibitions which mirror the physical exhibitions and are enriched with interactive digital storytelling tools, painting tools, and educational activities which are available online: https://reinherit-hub.eu/exhibitions.

At the same time, a digital collection has been created which includes objects from other museums in Greece and abroad and focuses on the themes of identities, social conflicts, and craftsmanship: https://collection.reinherit-hub.eu/.

The MCA led the development of the exhibition ‘Identities: Gender, Diversity, Discrimination’ which is co-curated by Marina Plati, Eleni Markou, and Nefeli Bantela from the MCA, Catalin Betz and Sibylle Dienesch from Graz Museum in Austria, and Irini Khenkin from the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia.

Today, the concepts of gender, diversity and discrimination are more relevant than ever. Gender issues, instances of discrimination in all aspects of our lives and changing attitudes towards sexual diversity are constantly emerging. Of course, these issues are not new. Distinct gender roles have always existed in society from the prehistoric era to modern times. Although it is not easy to make definitive assumptions about the roles that women and men held in Early Cycladic society, it is safe to say that women and men held different but equally important roles.

The exhibition at the MCA includes three works in digital form from the MCA, the Graz Museum in Austria, and the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia which aim at presenting the theme of identities from antiquity to the present day: a marble Cycladic female figurine, the ‘Self-portrait of the artist Ida-Sofia Maly’ and a statuette with the title ‘Temple Boy’, which come from the three museums respectively. In the framework of the exhibition, a specially curated path with the title ‘Identities’ has been created. This curated path, guides the visitors through selected objects from the four permanent collections of the MCA which are related to gender, diversity and discrimination. The objects of the ‘ReThinking Identities’ exhibition will also be exhibited in digital format and digital tools and activities will be available in the exhibition space. This way, visitors will have the opportunity to explore both the objects and their own experiences and beliefs in terms of identities.

In the framework of the exhibition ‘ReThinking Identities: Gender, Diversity, Discrimination,’ the following parallel activities will take place:

An online talk on gender and its relevant internal conflicts titled ‘Emotional conflicts and bodily protests’ which will be conducted by Dr. Chryssanthi Papadopoulou on March 30, 5-5:40 PM. This talk focuses on somatic symptom disorders (SSDs) that occurred in young women passing from puberty to sexual maturity in Ancient Greece and fin de siècle (late 19th century) Europe. It also examines adult women’s somatic disorders as a reaction to rethinking their roles as wives or mothers. The talk will be conducted in English. More information is available by phone: 2107294220.

In the framework of Cycladic Art Café Project, part of the Museum’s Contemporary Art Program, works of contemporary art – relevant to each one of the thematic exhibitions– will be presented consecutively. During the first thematic exhibition ‘ReThinking Identities’, a photographic installation with the title: Family Matters! (1998) by artist Dimitrios Antonitsis will be on view. Antonitsis is among the pioneer Greek artists who first adopted the camp aesthetic and dealt with gender and identity issues. He has tackled issues of sexuality in conjunction with the self-determination of the ‘other’ and with each one’s stand in society, thus touching upon issues that used to be controversial, in their extreme versions, that is through images of social groups which are still socially marginalized today.

A workshop with teenagers with the title ‘Identities’ will be presented by the civil non-profit company Cinemathesis, March 12 and 19, and April 2 and 9. Through the use of photography, cinematography, photocollage, self-portrait, the analysis of visual and audio material, books, archives and personal references and iconic films of international cinema, the participants will have the opportunity to approach the topic of gender identity, building a digital archive of their artworks which will be in dialogue with the ‘ReThinking Identities’ exhibition.

A creative workshop with the title ‘It’s a Shirt’ with a youth group in collaboration with the artist and designer Christina Christodoulou and the mental health expert Lilly Peppou takes place on April 6. During this workshop, the participants will have the opportunity to share their own experiences, discuss and create their own genderless shirts.

Participation in all parallel activities is free of charge.

Online guided tours and guided tours in sign language will follow.

More information is available online: https://cycladic.gr/.