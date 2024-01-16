x

January 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS ºF

Society

Murders of Pregnant Women in Greece Bring Calls for Femicide Law

January 16, 2024
By The National Herald
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΛΙΚΟ, ΜΟΤΟΣΥΚΛΕΤΑ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
(FILE Photo by Raphael Georgiadis/ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The killings of two pregnant women in Greece have reignited calls for femicide to be recognized as a distinct criminal offense following a previous wave of spousal and partner killings and violence against women.

A 41-year-old woman, who was three months pregnant, was reportedly murdered by her partner and his friend. They ambushed her at her partner’s apartment, gagged and handcuffed her, then took her to a bathroom where she was repeatedly stabbed. Subsequently, her body was placed in a trunk before being discarded. One of the men, who was her partner and the father of her unborn child, had previously faced accusations of raping his sister in 2022.

Furthermore, she was robbed of 80 € and had earlier complained about abusive behavior from her partner, filing several lawsuits against him. Both men are now facing charges of murder, termination of pregnancy, robbery, illegal possession, and use of a weapon.

In the other case, a 45-year-old Roman woman was soaked with a flammable substance and set on fire, resulting in burns covering 90% of her body. However, additional details about the incident were not provided.

Advocates for women are pushing for femicide to be categorized as a hate crime, recognizing that women or girls are killed because of their gender.

“We have witnessed femicide and an attempted femicide in the first ten days of 2024, with the perpetrators being the husbands of the victims. The severity and brutality of these two crimes are deeply distressing,” stated Natasa Kefallinou from Diotima, a Greek women’s non-profit specializing in gender and equality issues, as reported by Balkan Insight. She also noted, “The perpetrator in Thessaloniki, in fact, had a history of abusing other women but continued to do so without consequences.”

RELATED

Society
Greece’s Holy Synod of Catholic Bishops Oppose Same-Sex Marriage 

ATHENS - Joining the Greek Orthodox Church's opposition to a same-sex marriage and adoption bill destined for Parliament, the Holy Synod of Catholic Bishops has also denounced the measure.

Politics
Former Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn Spokesperson Resigns from Athens Municipal Council
Society
Greek Police Probing Russian Smugglers in Greek Mobster Leader’s Killing

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

President Says Iceland Faces Daunting Period after Lava from Volcano Destroys Homes in Fishing Town

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

NEW YORK – Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center hosts the art exhibition opening All You Need Is Greece in New York by Greek artist Caroline Rovithi, Saturday, January 20, 6 PM.

Nestled in a valley among lush mountains and the cobalt-blue Caribbean Sea, Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines unlocks a new island destination for Sandals Resorts guests.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed up a chance to intervene in the debate over bathrooms for transgender students, rejecting an appeal from an Indiana public school district.

RIVERHEAD, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.