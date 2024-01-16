Murders of Pregnant Women in Greece Bring Calls for Femicide Law

Society

ATHENS – The killings of two pregnant women in Greece have reignited calls for femicide to be recognized as a distinct criminal offense following a previous wave of spousal and partner killings and violence against women.

A 41-year-old woman, who was three months pregnant, was reportedly murdered by her partner and his friend. They ambushed her at her partner’s apartment, gagged and handcuffed her, then took her to a bathroom where she was repeatedly stabbed. Subsequently, her body was placed in a trunk before being discarded. One of the men, who was her partner and the father of her unborn child, had previously faced accusations of raping his sister in 2022.

Furthermore, she was robbed of 80 € and had earlier complained about abusive behavior from her partner, filing several lawsuits against him. Both men are now facing charges of murder, termination of pregnancy, robbery, illegal possession, and use of a weapon.

In the other case, a 45-year-old Roman woman was soaked with a flammable substance and set on fire, resulting in burns covering 90% of her body. However, additional details about the incident were not provided.

Advocates for women are pushing for femicide to be categorized as a hate crime, recognizing that women or girls are killed because of their gender.

“We have witnessed femicide and an attempted femicide in the first ten days of 2024, with the perpetrators being the husbands of the victims. The severity and brutality of these two crimes are deeply distressing,” stated Natasa Kefallinou from Diotima, a Greek women’s non-profit specializing in gender and equality issues, as reported by Balkan Insight. She also noted, “The perpetrator in Thessaloniki, in fact, had a history of abusing other women but continued to do so without consequences.”