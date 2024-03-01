Murder on the Thessaloniki Express: No Justice in Train Tragedy

Columnists

Dozens of people gather during a memorial service of the first anniversary, at the crash site of the country's deadliest rail accident, which killed 57 people, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The train disaster on the night of Feb. 28, 2023 shocked the country. Many of the victims were university students heading back to class after a public holiday when their passenger train slammed into an oncoming cargo train after the two were accidentally put onto the same track heading in opposite directions. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

Politics, as Shakespeare said, “is a thieves game, those who stay long enough are invariably robbed.” Alas, if only that were true, but the Bard whiffed on that one because while scandals bring down some politicians, most benefit from the game of power they play, in which they hold a monopoly.

And, like doctors, they get to bury their mistakes, or in the case of the head-on train collision on Feb. 28, 2023 in which 57 people were killed, incinerate or dismember them, expecting people will forget and no one in power prosecuted.

That’s how it’s been so far, a year after the tragedy in which a train full of passengers, many of them students, headed out of Athens en route to Thessaloniki after Greece’s carnival period ended.

Doubtlessly, there was joy and laughter on that train, mingling and talking and drinking and thinking of their lives ahead, going back to class or work, making plans for the future, dreaming of careers and their own families one day.

A cargo train heading from Thessaloniki was on the same track, unbeknownst to an essentially-untrained novice stationmaster on the job only days at the Larissa station, and without electronic and automated safety measures – which were not in place.

He’s the easy, if culpable, candidate to be thrown under the train, of course, and only a handful of other officials among the several agencies irresponsible for Greece’s unsafe railways are being investigated or looking at charges.

But not then-transport minister Kostas Karamanlis, from a heralded family lineage, who quit almost on the spot of the tragedy, where later another official had it covered with gravel and stones to cover up any potential evidence.

Karamanlis blamed underlings and those on duty at the time, not exactly the qualities you look for in a minister, but he’s close to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – who first blamed human error before some truths came out.

Karamanlis’ punishment was to be re-elected to Parliament where he audaciously sits while the 57 people who died on his watch, because he said he didn’t have enough time in three years on the job to make the trains safe, are in urns and graves.

You’d think a year later, on the anniversary which saw tens of thousands of people protest outside Parliament, demanding justice for the victims and for immunity for ministers and lawmakers be stripped, that Karamanlis might stay under the rock, out of which he had crawled, and stay silent.

Instead, he issued a crocodile tears statement of phony sympathy and compassion. “One year later, the memory of all of us cannot escape from the unspeakable tragedy in Tempe,” the New Democracy lawmaker said.

“My personal sorrow and sense of political accountability led me to resign immediately on that day. Nevertheless, my thoughts will forever remain with the 57 compatriots who perished, the wounded, and the passengers who endured the tragedy, along with the families of the victims,” he said.

Luckily for him it was a statement and he was not near any of the families who lost children, friends, colleagues, and loved ones on a train system that makes India’s deadly railways look like Japan’s Bullet Train.

“No one can fully comprehend the pain they are enduring; they have and will always have our utmost respect,” he said, hopefully the last time that the word respect will ever be in any sentence with his name.

Mitsotakis vowed that he’d get to the bottom of it fast, but his government has kept an alleged investigation secret and under the shroud of shameless members of his party who control a parliamentary probe, rendering it powerless.

The Prime Minister and Karamanlis then hid behind social media and press releases instead of coming out to stand before the protesters outside Parliament, where they would have seen the word “Murderers” and the names of the victims painted near the Evzones guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“We are here to thank all the people who came to commemorate our children, who are in Heaven,” said Pavlos Aslanidis, who lost his 27-year-old son in the crash. He held photographs of the crash site and described how all that was recovered were ashes in a closed coffin, said Kathimerini.

“We are making this effort so no more children are lost; we are here to save the next ones. We are a group of parents chasing the case and they are blocking our way,” he said, referring to an association of relatives of victims of the crash.

“We haven’t learned our lesson and haven’t acted,” Costas Lakafossis, an accident investigator commissioned by victims’ relatives told Reuters. “Unfortunately, the railway is not in a better state.”

Maria Karistianou, who lost her 20-year-old daughter said, “the state is still playing with our pain, our grieving, and undermines the entire society.” But she, like the others who lost so much, will find no one of significance will go to jail.

Panagiotis Terezakis, head of Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) which operates the rail network, said it’s safe. “This is a railway system which for the past 15 years has been in decline. You cannot resurrect it within a year,” he told Reuters. “I have a degree in engineering. I am not God.”

But he wasn’t on the train that fateful night and neither was God, so they have immunity.