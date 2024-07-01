Murder Mysteries to Add to Your Summer Reading List

Culture

Murder mysteries are always a popular choice for readers to take along on vacation or for a staycation. Add the following books to your summer reading list.

For those who love a series, Jeffrey Siger’s Chief Inspector Andreas Kaldis series of murder mysteries set in Greece is a compelling one to add to your list. With strong characters and riveting plots plus the wonderful descriptions that transport the reader to the Greek islands, Siger’s books are a great choice for fans of the mystery genre.

For those familiar with the series, the characters feel like old friends who just happen to solve murders in some of the world’s most beautiful travel destinations. For those new to the series, ‘At Any Cost’ is book 13 and will likely find lead to reading the other 12

books before the next one is released. Readers will definitely look forward to the next

installment in this engrossing mystery series.

According to the description of ‘At Any Cost’: “Chief Inspector Kaldis is initially dismayed to be asked to investigate a series of suspicious forest fires that took place last summer. In Greece, forest fires are an inevitability, and he fears he and his team are being set up to take the political blame for this year’s blazes.”

“He quickly becomes suspicious, though, that the forests were torched for profit— and for a project on a far grander scale than the usual low-level business corruption. There are whispers on the wind that shadowy foreign powers intend to establish a surreptitious mega-internet presence on the island of Syros, with the intent to weaponize the digital world to their own dark ends. Can Kaldis and his team stop the hostile foreign takeover of the idyllic island— or will the rise of the metaverse set not just Greece, but the whole world, on fire?”

Siger was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, practiced law at a major Wall Street law firm, and later established his own New York City firm where he continued as one of its name partners until giving it all up to write full-time in his beloved Mykonos. His books are available online and in bookstores. For more information, visit: https://jeffreysiger.com.

For fans of psychological thrillers, British Cypriot author Alex Michaelides’ debut novel ‘The Silent Patient’ hit number one on the New York Times Bestseller Hardcover Fiction list in the first week of its release and and was the bestselling hardcover debut in the U.S. for 2019. His second book, ‘The Maidens’ is a psychological detective story about a series of murders at a Cambridge college and also became a bestseller on the Times’ list in 2021. Michaelides’ third besteseller, ‘The Fury,’ released in January of 2024, is a thriller about a reclusive ex-movie star and her famous friends whose spontaneous trip to a private Greek island is upended by a murder.

Michaelides was born and raised in Cyprus. His father is Greek Cypriot and his mother is English. He has an M.A. in English Literature from Trinity College, Cambridge University, and an M.A. in Screenwriting from the American Film Institute in Los Angeles. His screenwriting credits include three films before he turned to writing novels. The rights for ‘The Silent Patient’ have been sold in a record-breaking 51 countries and the book has been optioned for film by Plan B, Brad Pitt’s production company. The Maidens has been optioned for television by Miramax Television and Stone Village.

Michaelides’ books are available online and in bookstores. More information is available online: https://www.alexmichaelides.com.