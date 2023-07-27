Munitions Depot at Air Force Base Explodes after Fire Spreads in Volos Region

The explosion was heard in Volos and the greater area, while several windows broke in the Nea Anchialos area. Its shock wave prompted several residents of Volos to come out of their homes.
Military aircraft to be relocated after wildfires threaten air force base in Nea Anchialos area
Hellenic Air Force aircraft were being relocated from the military airport at Nea Anchialos, near Volos, on Thursday after regional wildfires spread close to the base.
The order was issued on Thursday evening following explosions at a munitions depot that were heard in Volos and the greater area, breaking several windows in the Nea Anchialos region.
The air base houses the Tactical Air Force’s 111 Combat Wing.
Wildfire at Lamia is contained after three-hour effort by ground and air
Two firefighting airplanes and a helicopter assisting firefighters, earth-moving machinery and water trucks managed to contain the fire that had rekindled in the northern section of Lamia on Thursday.
A three-hour effort managed to contain first one of the fire fronts moving toward the Castle of Lamia from the northern side and then the second one that was moving to a residential area. Police used loudspeakers to warn residents near the fire fronts to evacuate, while an emergency warning on the 112 system asked residents of the village of Afanou to evacuate toward Domokos. The Lamia municipality also evacuated the city’s public pool and had children transported elsewhere.
“It was yet another difficulty,” Lamia Mayor Thymios Karaiskos told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA). “It was an unexpected rekindling that spread quickly and extensively,” he said, adding his appreciation for all firefighters and “hundreds of volunteers who took to the hills to fight the fire themselves” both on Wednesday, when the fire started, and Thursday.
