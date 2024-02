Travel

RHODES – The municipality of Rhodes on Wednesday announced the launch of a direct flight between Rhodes and Bahrain operated by Gulf Air, which is the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The direct flight is a project of special value and importance, which makes the island of Rhodes one of the main destinations of Bahrain’s national carrier and also achieves one of the municipality’s targets for the promotion of Rhodes as a unique tourism destination to new markets, this time in Asia, in cooperation with PROTOUR, the Southern Aegean Region and tourism bodies of the region.