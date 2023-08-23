Mt. Parnitha Wildfire Spreads to National Forest Region (Video)

The wildfire at Mt. Parnitha in Attica. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – The wildfire on Mt. Parnitha in Attica has now reached the mountain’s national forest, according to an announcement made late Wednesday afternoon by the Fire Brigade’s spokesperson, Yiannis Artopios.
The fire initially ignited on Tuesday morning near Fili, located at the foothills of Parnitha. Despite ongoing efforts on the ground and aerial water drops, the fire continues to blaze eastward through a ravine in the national forest, advancing toward the Metochi area.
The high wind shifted on Wednesday afternoon from a northeasterly direction, fanning the flames towards the national forest’s ridge, he added. Winds are expected to subside as of the evening hours, added Artopios.
Eight water-bombers (including two Air Tractor planes provided by Germany) and nine helicopters are dowsing the fire.
Meanwhile, road traffic has been closed on Parnitha Avenue from the ‘Aigli’ taverna onwards, at the intesection of Parnitha Avenue and Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue, at the intersection of Agios Dionissios and Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue, and at Parnitha Avenue in the area of Thrakomakedones.
Boeotia fire reaches historic Hosios Loukas monastery
The fire burning in Viotia (Boeotia), Central Greece, has reached the historic Hosios Loukas Monastery in Stiri and is burning one of the oldest buildings at the complex, on Wednesday.
Visitors and monks at the 10th-century monastery and pilgrimage site on the mountain, have been evacuated. The fire has already burnt the courtyard of the monastery.
Along with the Monasteries of Daphni near Athens and Nea Moni on Chios island, Hosios Loukas is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.
