Mt. Papikio Wildfire Still Burning for a 16th Consecutive Day

KOMOTINI – Firefighting forces were battling the wildfire that burns for a sixteenth consecutive day at Papikio Mountain, Rodopi prefecture, the Fire Brigade said on Monday.

Some 320 firefighters with 31 fire engines and 20 ground teams are operating in the area, assisted by Greek army forces and local authority equipment, who are also creating fire zones.

The fire, which started on October 22, is burning its way through a beech and oak forest, moving across sloping and inaccessible regions on the Greek-Bulgarian border.