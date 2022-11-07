x

November 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

Mt. Papikio Wildfire Still Burning for a 16th Consecutive Day

November 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Firefighters against a wildfire blazing through low vegetation in Ano Glyfada, Athens, June 4 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis)
FILE - Firefighters against a wildfire. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis)

KOMOTINI – Firefighting forces were battling the wildfire that burns for a sixteenth consecutive day at Papikio Mountain, Rodopi prefecture, the Fire Brigade said on Monday.

Some 320 firefighters with 31 fire engines and 20 ground teams are operating in the area, assisted by Greek army forces and local authority equipment, who are also creating fire zones.

The fire, which started on October 22, is burning its way through a beech and oak forest, moving across sloping and inaccessible regions on the Greek-Bulgarian border.

RELATED

Society
Start of Operation of Revithoussa FSU Announced by DESFA

ATHENS - Greece's National Natural Gas System Operator (DESFA) on Monday announced the start of operation of the Floating Storage Unit (FSU) installed by DESFA at Revithoussa, with the unloading of the first cargo of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by the Mytilineos company.

Politics
Env’t & Energy Min. Skrekas Addresses COP27 Summit
Politics
FM Dendias: Turkish ‘Absurdity Now a Saily Phenomenon’

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

NY Premiere of The ’Vous, Film about Greek-Owned Restaurant in Memphis Nov. 13 (Video)

NEW YORK – The award-winning documentary film, The ’Vous, highlighting the people behind the renowned Memphis, TN, barbecue restaurant The Rendezvous, makes its New York premiere on November 13 at the DOC NYC festival as an Official Selection.

ATHENS - Greece's National Natural Gas System Operator (DESFA) on Monday announced the start of operation of the Floating Storage Unit (FSU) installed by DESFA at Revithoussa, with the unloading of the first cargo of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by the Mytilineos company.

GAUHATI, India — In the 12 years that he has been the priest of a small temple by the mighty Brahmaputra, Ranajit Mandal had never witnessed the river's fury like this.

NICOSIA — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, died Monday.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as "Putin's chef" because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings