Mt. Olympus Candidacy for Unesco’s World Heritage List

ATHENS – “Mt. Olympus can become a symbol for sustainable growth,” government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said in post regarding the promotion of Mt. Olympus’ candidacy for its integration in UNESCO’s natural and cultural World Heritage list.

“The submission of Olympus’ preliminary candidacy file for its integration in UNESCO’s Natural and Cultural Heritage list proceeded according to a plan. Olympus may become a symbol for sustainable tourist growth,” Oikonomou said.