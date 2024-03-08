Mr. Tsipras Must Complete His Commendable Self Criticism

Editorial

Alexis Tsipras is worthy of congratulations for finding the courage to declare that during his tenure as prime minister, two serious mistakes were made: in the Novartis case and in the television licensing affair.

Specifically, regarding the Novartis issue, he said: “We put in the same bag people who were involved with people who had no involvement.”

And as for the licensing of the channels, he said: “The management was unfortunate and ultimately resulted in the same or worse circumstances instead of a more favorable outcome.”

Serious words.

Self-criticism is not an easy thing for a former prime minister. And because it’s not easy, they don’t do it often. But he did. Bravo to him.

However, he took only half a step.

Will he be able to finish the journey, to take the other half step? That’s where it will show whether he learned, matured, gained some wisdom about politics and life. And if his long journey to America helped him.

The other half of the whole, regarding these two issues, has three parts:

First, he must take responsibility, as the then-prime minister of the country, for the mistakes – “unfortunate” interventions he called them – that were made. Surely his then-close associate Nikos Pappas who handled these issues did not act independently, or contrary to the instructions he was given.

Second, he must reveal who the “people who were involved” are and who the people “who had no involvement” are. So that the guilty are punished and the innocent are vindicated.

Third, he must give an account of what happened with the television licensing issue. It’s time for this issue to be clarified as well.

Also – and independent of these matters – he must apologize to me. Perhaps my readers remember the false attacks he made on me, based on a completely unreliable person who had serious legal issues against him, regarding my MBA.

“He didn’t even walk outside Columbia,” Tsipras had said in one of the three furious attacks he made against me.

However, I believe he knows or has been told about my degree from Columbia University, which I published in this newspaper and posted on social media, as well as the photo I took with my degree and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

If not, I am more than happy to send him a copy of my degree, with my autograph, and he can send me a copy of his.

So, he knows the truth. He knows he wronged me. It’s time to make amends.

I accept that he fell victim to misinformation. But he still has responsibility.

Will he find the courage now that he doesn’t have the stress – and possibly the rage against his opponents – that he had as prime minister and leader of SYRIZA to do it?

Not so much for me, but for himself. So he doesn’t have it weighing on his conscience…