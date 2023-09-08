x

September 8, 2023

Mr. Biden, Please Do Us All a Favor – And Do the Right Thing

September 8, 2023
By Vasileios Magalios
Biden
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Now, almost everyone is saying it. What? What the most recent opinion poll by the Center for Public Affairs Research of the Associated Press-NORC also ‘said’. That poll, which was conducted in mid-August, shows that 69% of respondents, regardless of age, who are Democrats, consider their 80-year-old president, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., “too old to be an effective president in a second term.”

Now, however, it seems that the President of the United States himself considers himself too old to run for re-election in about 14 months.

“His public persona reflected physical decline and time’s dulling of mental faculties that no pill or exercise regime can resist… In private, he would occasionally admit that he felt tired,” writes Franklin Foer in his book ‘The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future’.

The author does not cite a source for the alleged private references in his book, but according to the publisher, Penguin Random House, the descriptions he mentions are based on “unparalleled access to the tight inner circle of advisers who have surrounded Biden for decades.”

So, does Mr. Biden agree with what the whole world has come to see? Is it perhaps time for him to say out loud what he thinks about himself. Since he is experienced enough for major decisions, can he make such a decision… and decide to stay at home with his seven grandchildren and Jill? And not to burden himself any further, and especially the American citizens, maybe so they can see a brighter day?

More and more of his voters seem to be ‘calling on him’ to do just that, from most states. The ‘red’ states are in a worse situation than ‘blue’ states during Biden’s presidency, but areas in the West and Northeast coasts that provided strong support for Biden are doing worse both economically and demographically compared to other ‘blue’ states. Like, for example, West Virginia (with Donald Trump’s approval over 60%), that is ‘burning,’ according to author Aaron Renn’s report.

As for Mr. Biden’s approval among the residents of the other states, things are looking bad for the American President. He has only 6 states with approval ratings at 50-54%, and 12 states below 33%, with 5 of them below 30%.

Perhaps, Mr. Biden, it is also time to stop the new, very dangerous ‘games’ you are playing – such as the one regarding the first time America has approved the provision of military aid ($80 million) to Taiwan – and listen to the message of the American people, but also to your own heart?

So What's Up with Vivek Ramaswamy

So, what is up with Vivek Ramaswamy? Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old near-billionaire and political novice just about stole the show at the recent Republican debate in Iowa.

Archons' Peculiar Letter Give Cause to Reevaluate Priorities
Serving Up Delicious Greek-American History

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

