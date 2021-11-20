Movers and Shakers of the Greek Government

Prepare for holiday family gatherings. Get to know the movers and shakers of the Greek govement.
We’re approaching the holidays so instead of your eyes glossing over when your relatives start ranting about politics in Greece, here are some names and fun facts to know so you can join in the conversation…
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece
Attended Harvard University for his bachelor’s where he won the Hoopes Prize, earned his masters in international policy at Stanford, earned his MBA at Harvard Business School
Christos Staikouras, Minister for Finance
Prior to becoming Minister for Finance, Staikouras had served as alternate Minister for Finance in the government of Antonis Samaras from 2012-2015.
Adonis Georgiadis, Minister for Development and Investment
Prior to his political career, Georgiadis was a writer who authored three books and was known to get on television and enthusiastically sell them to callers of the program he was on.
Nikos Dendias, Minister for Foreign Affairs
Speaks both English and Italian, Dendias has been affiliated with New Democracy since 1978.
Lina Mendoni, Minister for Culture and Sports
Mendoni was the General Secretariat for the Ministry of Culture from 1999 to 2004 and again from 2009 to 2015.
Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Minister for National Defense
Was elected as a member of parliament in 2007 and was the shadow Minister of Defense in 2012.
Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister for Digital Governance
Was member of the socialist PASOK party from 2012-2016 and turned to New Democracy starting in 2016 to present.
Vasilis Kikilias, Minister for Tourism
Kikilias represented the Greek National Basketball Team 6 times and played professional club basketball from 1990 to 2004.
Niki Kerameus, Minister for Education and Religious Affairs
She is a member of the New York Bar Association and the Athens Bar Association.
Takis Theodorikakos, Minister for Civil Protection
Was the president of GPO, a polling firm in Greece which did polls in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania. He is a renown pollster in Greece.
