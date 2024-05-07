Move Over, Beef Frozen — Seafood Is What’s for Dinner

Food

Consumer research firm Circana in a study for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, found 61% of consumers eat seafood at least once per week, and 54% eat more seafood now than they did two years ago.

It appears seafood is the only protein source a majority of Americans want to eat more of. The industry’s growth is evident on many Americans’ dinner tables.

Nutritional benefits, convenience, and accessibility of frozen seafood drive market growth. Improvements in freezing technologies are also a factor, as they allow for better quality, taste, and texture.

Health Benefits Take Center Stage

Seafood consumption is at its peak among older millennials with higher income levels. Gen Z and younger millennials eat more seafood than their Gen X and boomer counterparts. Younger generations report eating seafood an average of 62 times per year, while Gen X and boomers fall behind at 49 and 53 seafood meals per year.

More than half of the respondents identified health benefits as the main reason for their added seafood consumption.

Seafoods, including finfish and shellfish such as shrimp and crab, provide a lean source of protein and are the second-most consumed protein source after chicken. 62% want to increase their consumption. In addition to the health benefits, they cite taste, and protein content as benefits they enjoy.

About one-third of consumers indicated they would like to decrease their consumption of red meat protein sources like beef and pork.

Eco-Consciousness and Sustainability Drive Sales

Shoppers who drive the growth of the frozen food market aren’t just health-conscious; they’re eco-conscious, too. Research and Markets reports leading frozen seafood companies focus on practices that resonate with environmentally aware consumers. These practices include responsible fishing, sustainable sourcing, and ethical harvesting methods.

Companies that utilize eco-friendly practices reap financial and environmental rewards. Seafood options labeled wild-caught or sustainably harvested are more appealing to consumers. Wild-caught options are preferred 4 to 1 over farmed fish. One in three consumers is more likely to buy more frozen seafood if the options are sustainable.

Frozen seafood also offers environmental benefits that go beyond sustainable fishing and sourcing. Flash-frozen fish retains its quality and near freshness for an extended period, reducing the need for frequent restocking. Longer shelf lives allow retailers, restaurants, and households to stock more products. That reduces the cost and carbon footprint associated with the need for constant resupply.

Top Options Deliver Convenience, Quality, and Availability

While health benefits and ecological concerns are important to today’s consumers, most shoppers also rely on convenient and available foods. Frozen seafood meets this need with its long shelf life and widespread availability.

Eight in 10 consumers say they are somewhat or very likely to buy frozen seafood. Sales have been up over 35% for frozen finfish and frozen shellfish over the past four years. The sales of these frozen products outpace the growth in refrigerated and shelf-stable fish sales.

Convenience and availability are among the top reasons for the popularity of frozen selections over refrigerated ones. Frozen products keep their nutritional benefits just like fresh selections.

Leading frozen seafood companies capture the busy but health-conscious market by offering value-added products, such as ready-to-cook kits and pre-seasoned fillets.

For example, in the first quarter of 2024, Maine-based seafood company Scott & Jon’s released two microwaveable salmon bowls. These bowls deliver lean protein from salmon, grains, and flash-frozen vegetables in a convenient dish, appealing to consumers seeking convenient, good-for-you seafood meals. They’re available in two flavors: Honey Sesame and Mediterranean Herb. The global flavors and lean ingredients satisfy consumers’ desire for meals that deliver great taste, health benefits, and convenience.

Improved freezing technologies have also been crucial in the rise of the frozen food industry. Rapid freezing methods, such as flash freezing, prevent the formation of large ice crystals that compromise flavor and texture. As a result, frozen seafood using flash freezing and other rapid freezing methods is similar in taste and consistency to fresh seafood.

Swimming Into the Future

The growing market value of the frozen seafood industry reflects a shift in consumer preferences towards healthier, more sustainable, and convenient protein options. Factors such as nutritional benefits, improved freezing technologies, and eco-conscious practices drive the trend. The convenience of frozen seafood, coupled with innovative product offerings, also caters to the needs of today’s busy yet health-conscious consumers.

As frozen seafood continues to shine as a high-quality, flavorful, and eco-conscious protein, it’s poised to take its place on more and more dinner tables worldwide.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

—

Tara Gerner | Wealth of Geeks